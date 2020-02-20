Android 11 Exciting Features Revealed So Far, Release Date, And What Is It Called

Google has released the first developer preview for the next version of its mobile operating system – Android 11. And while the company has gotten everyone used to releasing its developer preview during March, this seemed a bit early, indicating that it may soon launch the final version of Android 11 for regular consumers.

Nonetheless, the release is indeed useful as we get a glimpse of the possible changes headed our way when Android 11 finally comes out. The company will unveil some of the newer features during their I/O developer conference. It is also worth noting that certain features may not even make it to the final version of Android 11, as it has been the case with most of the earlier Android versions before. Having said that, let’s take a look at what the final build of Android 11 has to offer:

Android 11 features

Screen Recorder

The screen recorder is one of the most notable features which is available in the quick settings. Google already had a version of this feature in its previous betas; however, it didn’t make it to the final version.

Bubbles

Bubbles is finally here. This is another feature which was meant to be released with the Android 10 in 2019, but couldn’t make it. This is a new interface for messaging apps that will allow users to keep multiple conversations easily accessible anywhere with the help of a floating bubble, similar to that of Facebook’s chat heads.

Conversations

Android 11 also features a new Conversations section that pops up new messages into a dedicated area ahead of all your emails, Instagram notifications, app updates etc. It is essentially meant to make the communication parts of your phone more accessible.

Privacy and permissions

In terms of privacy, users will get new one-time permission for Location. This also works for the use of microphone and camera. This will allow apps to access the permission as long as you don’t move away from the app. Moreover, the Play Store apps will only be allowed to request a user’s location information with Google’s permission.

As planned for August 3 this year, the new apps which require a user’s background location will need to be approved by Google. As for the existing apps, they will need to get approved by November 2 or they'll be removed by the company. However, this change will also impact previous versions of Android.

Android 11 – Other smaller tweaks and changes:

Automated dark mode toggles.

A new Motion Sense gesture for Pixel 4 devices to control music playback.

Increased touch sensitivity for Pixel 4 phones which can be used with screen savers.

A feature to allow pinning apps to the top of the share sheet

Switching on the Airplane mode will no longer disconnect Bluetooth audio connections.

Android 11 name

The latest version of the OS will not be named after a dessert as the company had undergone a branding change last year. It will be simply called Android 11, and that is all.

Android 11 release date

Google I/O 2020 is scheduled to take place between May 12 and May 14 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre, California. The Android 11 is expected to be announced on May 12, 2020, whereas the final release may begin to roll out from September to the Pixel devices.

Image credits: Instagram | Android