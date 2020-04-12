Google Plans Big Boost To Virtual Healthcare Amid Covid; Will Pilot Move In Search & Maps

Google is introducing two new features in its search and maps to simplify matters for people who are seeking virtual healthcare options such as a doctor’s availability nearby, the hospital across town, or a national telehealth platform.

In an official blog post released by the tech giant, it said that the changes across the platform will be effective within a week in view of the surge in the searches for online healthcare during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Due to the recent change in the hospital visits policies, Google said that the Healthcare providers like hospitals, doctors, and mental health professionals can now enter a virtual care offering in their Business Profile so that people searching for their local provider might search for their link on Maps and Search. The company will also begin listing the widely-available virtual care platforms directly on Search so that people can access virtual visits more often and easily.

A pilot project

Explaining further about the potential changes, Google wrote, “when people search for immediate care, we’ll be able to also present available virtual care options and related information such as the out-of-pocket price charged for a visit (for those without insurance) and an easy way for people to directly connect with the virtual care platform.” It further added, “The visit between the patient and provider will take place on the healthcare provider’s platform of choice.” The search engine told a local media outlet that it was conducting a pilot project in the US wherein people could begin to see links to virtual care offered by Amwell Medical Group, Doctor On Demand, and Anthem in search results instantly.

Earlier in March, Google launched a dedicated website for the coronavirus pandemic that listed resources and provided information cards that enabled search results for terms related to COVID-19. It offered free-of-cost access to a video conferencing feature called “Google meet” for those under home confinement during the outbreak.

