Google Workspace Individual Launched: Availability, Pricing And Features

Formerly know as G Suite, Google Workspace was recently launched with new brand identity on October 6, 2020. In a nutshell, Google Workspace is a combination of Google's Apps such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Slides, Meet and so on, which a person or a business uses in day to day life to connect with people. Initially available for businesses and enterprises, Google has launched the Google Workspace Individual on June 14, 2021. Keep reading to know about what is Google Workspace, and Google Workspace pricing.

What is Google Workspace?

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the majority of professionals and organizations are now working remotely. To facilitate this, they need some digital communication tools, which enables them to exchange information, ideas and feedback. This is where Google Workspace comes in handy. It integrated all the Google Apps one uses for communication so that apps can exchange data with each other and relevant information is accessible across all the platforms.

Google Workspace Individual

As mentioned by the GM of Google Workspace in an official blog post, "people are able to collaborate more easily, spend time on what matters most, and foster human connections, no matter where they are." The service is available at multiple subscription prices, which are based upon the requirement of an organization or business. In a recent development, the company has launched Google Workspace Individual.

"Over the last year, we’ve delivered innovations that bring together the content, communications and tasks that help millions of businesses, nonprofits and classrooms transform how they collaborate, make the most of their time, and have more impact. Now we’re bringing those same innovations to everyone else. Starting today, all of Google Workspace is available to anyone with a Google account" as mentioned in an official Google Blog post dated June 14, 2021.

Google also adds that "With this new Google Workspace subscription offering, individual small business owners can get more done, show up more professionally and better serve their customers." Initially, Google Workspace Individual would be available for six regions, including the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Australia and Japan. "The solution provides premium capabilities, including smart booking services, professional video meetings, personalized email marketing and much more on the way."

Is Google Workspace Free?

While some features of Google Workspace might be available for free accounts such as Docs Integration and Gmail Chat, the complete package comes with a subscription, which offers an individual email ID, professional participants and Google Could storage. However, the newly launched Google Workspace Individual brings the benefits of Workspace to an individual with an affordable price. Google Workspace pricing is as follows:

Google Workspace Individual: $9.99/user/month

Business Starter - ₹125 INR/user/month

Business Standard - ₹672 INR/user/month

Business Plus - ₹1260 INR/user/month

