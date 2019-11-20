GTA 6: City Morgue Tweets About One Of The Most Anticipated Games Of 2020

Sony has already announced their brand new consoles before 2020. The new upcoming PlayStation 5 and Xbox Scarlett will be quite similar when it comes to specification and performance. It is also expected that with these new consoles some of the fascinating games will also be released like GTA 6. Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most awaited games for months now.

ALSO READ | Rockstar Games’ GTA 6 Surfaces Unofficially Again Via Unlikeliest Of Sources, Don’t Fall Prey To Speculations Now

GTA 6 expectations

The release date of the game has been rumoured. It is said that the game might at the end of 2020. The gamers are already excited after the rumours of the game. The free world game has been expected to be highly magnificent in graphics and better than the previous versions. The storyline of the upcoming game might be way better than expected. It has almost been seven years since the last game was launched.

ALSO READ | Rockstar: 5 Songs On The Ocassion Of 8 Years Of This Brilliant Film

City Morgue teased about the game

The American hip hop group, City Morgue shared the GTA 6 launch on their Instagram story. Although it has not been confirmed yet from the official sources about the most anticipated game. But if the game will launch in Summer 2020 then we have less than a year to wait for GTA 6.

City Morgue, a hip hop group, teased this on Instagram today pic.twitter.com/SgmuT6jAK7 — Yan2295 (@Yan2295) November 10, 2019

ALSO READ | Grand Theft Auto 6 Rumours Surface Non-Stop, Get Loyalists Interested Than Ever, Check Out Twitter Reactions To GTA 6 Speculations

Rockstar Games

The American video game company although previously launched their game Red Dead Redemption 2 which was loved by the audience. Red Dead Redemption 2 also released for PC recently. If GTA 6 is one of their next projects then it might also be a surprise for the gamers this year.

ALSO READ | New GTA 6 Release Date Rumours Surface – This Time It Is E3 2019