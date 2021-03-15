How To Add A Place In Google Maps? Check Out This Google Maps Feature Here

These days, most people use mainly one application for all their navigating needs and that is Google Maps. Google maps have made navigation easier than it has ever been. It has also been adding new features to the application constantly to provide better accessibility for the users. Many users want to learn how to add a place in Google Maps.

How to add a place in Google Maps?

As many people use Google Maps for their daily navigation needs, they would also want to learn to add a place in Google Maps. While traveling through the city or the countryside, there are certain locations that a user might come across which they would want to go back to. These places can be added to Google Maps for the user to revisit. Check out how to add a location in Google Maps below:

Add a place

On an Android phone or tablet, open the My Maps

Open or create a map. A map can have up to 10,000 lines, shapes, or places.

In the bottom right, tap Add and then Add a new point.

Drag the map until the X is where it is desired to be, then tap Select this location.

Give the added place a name and choose a layer. A layer can have 2,000 lines, shapes, or places.

Tap Done

Search for places

Users can add restaurants, hotels, museums, and other public places to the map.

On their Android phone or tablet, open the My Maps app

Open or create a map.

In the search bar, enter a place name or address.

Tap one of the search results.

If the result is what the user wants, tap Add to map.

Edit a place

On an Android phone or tablet, open the My Maps app

Open or create a map.

Tap the place that needs to be edited

Tap Edit details

Make the changes needed

Optional: To move the point on the map, tap Edit. Then pan the point to the new location and tap Select this location.

When finished, tap Done

For iPhone and iPad users, the My Maps feature isn’t available individually. They need to view it through Google Maps. These maps cannot be created on Apple devices at the moment. The feature might be available for users in the future.