How To Buy Amazon Prime Membership In India And What Benefits To Expect

Amazon Prime membership is an Amazon service that can be availed on a subscription basis. The Amazon Prime membership comes bundled with lucrative benefits for regular shoppers. Here is a guide on how to buy amazon prime membership in India, and information about its benefits, the Amazon Prime membership fee, and such queries:

How to get Amazon Prime membership in India?

The Amazon Prime membership in India can be availed by visiting amazon.in and following a few steps. Amazon has a different portal for every country. Thus you must be on Amazon India’s page i.e. amazon.in while subscribing to the Prime membership. Here is a step-by-step process that will help you to get Amazon Prime membership in India:

How to buy Amazon Prime membership?

Visit the Amazon Prime India page at https://www.amazon.in/amazonprime/ Click on the ‘Login to Join Prime’ button. Enter your email address/mobile number and proceed Enter your Amazon account password and click on the ‘Login’ button. Once you log in, you will be provided with the subscription details and payment plans. Choose the subscription plan as per your convenience and proceed to the payments. Choose your preferred payment method and complete the payment. After payment of the Amazon Prime membership fee, you will have successfully bought the Amazon Prime Membership for your account.

What is the cost of the Amazon Prime Membership in India?

You can subscribe to the Amazon Prime membership in India on either a monthly basis or a yearly basis. The monthly Amazon Prime membership fee is ₹ 129, that is charged to your payment method on a monthly basis. The annual subscription for Amazon Prime costs ₹ 999 and is renewable once every year (365 days from the purchase of the subscription).

What are the benefits of joining the Amazon Prime membership in India?

Amazon Prime membership users are entitled to express delivery options for all their orders, at no extra charge. They are eligible for guaranteed one-day delivery (if available) as well. They are also eligible for discounted rates on morning delivery and Prime Now delivery.

Unlimited 5% reward points – Amazon Prime users are entitled to unlimited 5% reward points for making purchases using the Amazon Pay ICICI bank card (available in 35 cities).

Unlimited access to Amazon Prime Video, where you can watch movies, web series and TV shows from India and abroad, on your smartphone, smart TV or computer.

Amazon Prime Music is accessible ad-free once your Amazon Prime membership is activated, where you can listen to their catalogue of songs and even download them to the Amazon Music app on your device.

Prime Reading – Amazon Prime membership users are entitled to read thousands of eligible Amazon Kindle titles for free once their membership is activated.

Early access to deals during online sales conducted by Amazon, such as the Amazon Great Indian Sale

More savings for your Family – Amazon Prime members save an additional 15% on diaper subscriptions for the toddlers in the family and are entitled to other exclusive discounts and recommendations.

Is there any other way to subscribe to Amazon Prime membership in India?

Amazon Prime membership can be accessed and subscribed to, through the Amazon Prime Video portal or Amazon Prime Music portal. The process of subscribing to the Amazon Prime membership is the same for these methods as well. There are no additional charges for subscribing to Amazon Prime membership from Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Prime Music. i.e. the Amazon Prime membership fee remains the same.

How to cancel my Amazon Prime membership?

Visit the Amazon India homepage amazon.in

Log in to your Amazon Prime account.

Go to the ‘Manage Prime Membership’ section.

Follow the on-screen instructions.

