Amazon Great Indian Sale Is Back And Here Are The Best Categories To Shop In!

Planning to shop for something amazing and looking for the best deals? You may want to check out the Amazon's Great Indian Sale!

Amazon India is all set to bring back its famous sale that will start on January 19 and will go on till January 22. These can prove to be blissful for all you enthusiastic shoppers out there. According to an article in a leading news portal, the items will be on sale under various categories.

Here are some categories under Amazon sale 2020!

The Amazon Sale January 2020 will have the best offers on smartphones, which will prove to be a highlight of the sale. The shopping site is offering great discounts, going up to 40 per cent off on smartphones.

Brands like OnePlus, Redmi, and Samsung will have great deals on their latest and bestselling models. OnePlus 7T will be on sale with 6 months no-cost EMI offers. The phone is priced at Rs 34,999.

Amazon products have also gripped the markets and can be seen in every household. You can buy one on the Amazon sale 2020. Shoppers might receive offers like Rs 1,200 off on the Amazon Fire TV stick, which has a starting rate of Rs 3,999. You can grab your own Alexa smart home device on 50 per cent off. Kindles will also have reduced prices up to Rs 3,000.

TVs and appliances is also a great category to shop under. You can get a great range of microwaves, refrigerators, air conditioners and more to buy from. There will be a minimum of 40 per cent discount on these products.

Amazon fashion will also be one of the busiest categories during the sale. Brands like Max, Van Heusen, Fossil, Lavie, and Puma will go on sale. There will also be a 30-day return policy with the free delivery on the first order. You can buy clothing, shoes, watches, sunglasses, bags, and luggage.

A sneak peek of the sale shows that Amazon will have great offers on daily essentials. Makeup and shaving products will have 50 per cent discounts. There are expectations that more than 500 deals on households supplies will be available on Amazon. Cooking essentials will start on 11 while detergents will have up to 55 per cent off. Customers will get to enjoy 70 per cent off on daily essentials in categories like beauty, personal care, toys, food, beverages, and more.

It is important to note that prime members will get early access to the sale, starting at 12 noon. You can also get an extra 10 per cent discount. This is possible if you use SBI credit cards and EMI.

Image Courtesy: Amazon India's Instagram