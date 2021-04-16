How To Buy Presale Tickets On Ticketmaster? Learn To Buy Presale Tickets Here

Ticketmaster is amongst the most popular event booking sites around the globe. The website helps netizens to book tickets for sports events, concerts, rock shows, and more. Numerous users from different corners of the world use this portal to book their events. However, many users are wondering about how to buy presale tickets on Ticketmaster. If you have been wondering about buying presale tickets for your favourite events, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to buy presale tickets on Ticketmaster?

Before you learn how to buy presale tickets on Ticketmaster, you need to follow your favourite artists, venues or shows on their social media pages. This will help you to keep an eye on the details about the unique presales they share with their social communities. Some artists have a presale registration period for fans. Fans that register will be sent a presale code via text on the day of the presale.

Moreover, users that generally try to get access to the presale by going through the main website, unfortunately, you will not be able to access tickets. Meaning, these presales can usually only be accessed via a separate hidden link. Also, one must be aware of the fact that gaining access to presales will not guarantee your tickets and only gives you a chance to book before the general sale.

Buying presale tickets on Ticketmaster -

Once you know the presale code by following the artists or venues, all you need to do is register for it

Click on the link in the announcement to go to the custom registration page.

Sign in using your Ticketmaster account, or if you don’t have one, you can create one when you register.

Tell Ticketmaster what shows you are most interested in and submit your registration.

The night before the sale – If you were invited, you’ll receive a text message to the number you provided during registration. Your text will include your unique access code and a link to shop. Keep an eye out for this text and be careful that you don’t accidentally delete it. Once the sale begins, use the link provided to get started. You’ll enter your access code exactly as it appears to shop for tickets.

How to buy presale of Bad Bunny North American tour event tickets from Ticketmaster?

Click on the link on the Bad Bunny presale tickets here.

Now, enter the unique Bad Bunny presale code that you received from Ticketmaster

Then, you can easily book tickets from the organisation.

How to request a Ticketmaster refund for Coronavirus?

Sign in to 'My Account' and select your order to view your tickets

Click the 'Refund' button

Select the tickets you'd like to submit a refund for

Review the details and submit

Refunds should be received within 7-10 business days

Promo Image - Ticketmaster App