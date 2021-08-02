How To Buy Zomato 'Pro Plus' Membership? Will It Be Available In All Indian Cities?

Zomato Ltd., which successfully rolled out public offerings recently, have started working on their growth strategy. The food aggregator company has now announced plans for unlimited free delivery as part of the Zomato Pro Plus program for its members. According to the company, the Zomato Pro Plus will be availed to some select Zomato Pro members and will provide unlimited free deliveries, no surge fees, no distance charge, along with all the benefits of Zomato Pro.

How to buy a Zomato Pro Plus membership

The newly listed Zomato’s Chief Executive Officer, Deepinder Goyal took to Twitter to announce the same on Monday. The CEO of the food delivery giant informed that the Zomato Pro Plus will be available to “select customers” after 6:00 p.m. today, i.e, Monday. Goyal also emphasised that the high-end service on offer is ‘limited edition’. According to Goyal's tweet, users will need to open their Zomato app and check for the invite. Goyal also informed that the list of cities Zomato pro plus will be available include the top 41 cities where Pro is already available.

“We have 1.8mn Zomato Pro members as of today. And one of the most requested features from our customers has been “Unlimited Free Deliveries” (something like Amazon Prime). So… in a few hours, we are launching our Limited Edition Pro Plus membership for select customers,” Goyal tweeted. “All Zomato Edition Black credit card holders will automatically be upgraded to Zomato Pro Plus. Everybody else will need to buy the Pro Plus upgrade from the Zomato app,” the Zomato chief added. Top 41 cities where Pro is already available. — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) August 2, 2021

Zomato Pro membership

The newest expansion of Zomato’s pro membership base comes as part of the company’s growth trajectory that it had explained during its public listing. The company, which first introduced its customer membership program in 2017, had received a positive response. Zomato’s Gold Membership was then revamped to become Zomato Pro. Zomato Pro membership includes several benefits along with the previous offers of Zomato Gold.

How to get Zomato Pro membership

As of now, a customer can buy a Zomato Pro membership on a 3-month plan priced at Rs. 200. Meanwhile, the annual subscription plan falls at Rs. 750. Similar to the Gold membership, the plans change and the customers are often given discounts to avail of the subscription by the company. The pro membership provides additional discounts over and above other offers along with 20% faster delivery of orders. Furthermore, it provides 40% off on dining with no cap on the discount. Last but not the least, Zomato Pro has no daily, weekly, or monthly limits on usage.

