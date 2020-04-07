How To Change Keyboard Language In Windows 10? Easy Step-by-step Guide

Windows 10 allows users to add one or more keyboard layouts at the time of the initial setup process. So, if you have configured it using the default settings or selected the wrong layout, or if you simply wish to switch to another language, you can easily add and change the keyboard configuration anytime in the future.

Also Read | How To Add Stay Home Sticker On Instagram For A Chance To Be Featured In Stay Home Story?

How to change keyboard language in Windows 10

You can easily change or switch between languages on Windows 10 with the help of a Language bar once you have enabled the keyboard layout for two or more languages on your system. Once you have enabled the keyboard language as per your preferences, you can open a document and start typing in a different language by clicking on the language icon on the Language bar, which is situated on the taskbar of your computer.

Where to find the Language bar in Windows 10?

Step 1: Hit the Windows key on your keyboard and search for 'Control Panel'.

Step 2: Open Control Panel.

Step 3: Under 'Clock, Language, and Region', select the 'Change input methods'.

Step 4: Click on the 'Advanced settings' option.

Step 5: In 'Switching input methods', click on 'Use the desktop language bar when it’s available' option,

Step 6: Click on 'Options'.

Step 7: Now, under 'Text Services and Input Languages' select the 'Language Bar' tab, and make sure that it is either set to 'Floating On Desktop' or 'Docked in the taskbar'.

However, before you change a keyboard layout in Windows 10, you need to have more than one layout configured on your system. So, let's take a look at how you can do it.

Also Read | What Is Houseparty? How To Use The App And Play Games With Party Members?

How to add a keyboard layout on Windows 10

On Windows 10, you can easily add a new keyboard layout using these simple steps:

Step 1: Go to 'Settings'.

Step 2: Click on 'Time & Language'.

Step 3: Select the 'Language' option.

Step 4: Select a default language from the list.

Step 5: Click on 'Options'.

Step 6: Under "Keyboards", select the 'Add a keyboard' option.

Step 7: Now, you can choose a new keyboard layout that you wish to add.

After completing the process, a new keyboard layout will be installed on the system. Your computer will let you add multiple keyboard layouts to the device. If you wish to add more keyboards in the future, it can be done by repeating the above steps.

Removing keyboard layouts

If you want to remove a keyboard layout anytime in the future, it can be done using the following steps:

Step 1: Go to 'Settings'.

Step 2: Open 'Time & Language'.

Step 3: Select the 'Language' option and choose a default language from the list.

Step 4: Select 'Options'.

Step 5: Now, under "Keyboards", click on the keyboard from the list and hit on 'Remove'.

Step 7: Once you have completed the above steps, the keyboard layout will be removed from the system.

Also Read | Download Disney Plus Hotstar App: Check How To Download And Subscribe To The Service

How to change keyboard layout in Windows 10

To switch between the available keyboard layouts on your system, you can follow the below steps:

Step 1: Click on the keyboard layout out option, which is under the notification area on your taskbar.

Step 2: Choose the layout that you wish to use.

Alternatively, you can also press and hold the Windows key on your computer. and keep pressing the Spacebar to scroll through the available keyboard layouts.

Also Read | App Vault Keeps Stopping In MIUI 11: How To Fix The Issue In Two Simple Steps

Image credits: Unsplash | Panos Sakalakis