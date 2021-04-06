How To Change Password In Microsoft Teams? Follow These Steps

Microsoft Teams chats allow users to interact with one another in Teams. Unlike Skype for Company, Teams chats are persistent, so users do not need to search the Conversation History. During chats, Teams also allows users to format text and use emojis. Even changing the password is very easy and in this article, you will know the exact steps on the password changing method in Microsoft teams android app.

How to Change Password in Microsoft Teams?

Go to account.microsoft.com and sign in with the username and existing password for the account you want to upgrade if you haven't already.

Pick Security from the navigation header, and you'll be prompted to enter your password for this account again because you're accessing confidential information.

Select Change my password from the Password protection tile, and then enter your existing password and then your new password on the Change your password page.

Select the optional checkbox to prompt you to change your password every 72 days for added protection, and then press Save.

Now in case you also do not remember the current password and it shows incorrect, then the app will give you a message which will read that your account or password is incorrect. If you don't remember your password, reset it now. So in that case you need to follow the steps below:

Pick Forgot password if the Enter password window is still open, or go straight to Reset password and enter the username name for the account you're trying to reset and select Next.

Before you can continue with resetting your password, Microsoft must verify your identity for your safety. In this stage, how you verify your identity will be determined by what security information you previously applied to your account and whether or not you can still access it.

Retype the first part of the email address or the last four digits of the phone number hinted at in the previous window, and select the 'get code' choice, depending on the communication method you choose. Microsoft will now give you a verification code to the email address or phone number you specified. Go to the phone number or email address that you used to request the code.

Enter the code to reset your password, then paste or type the code you were given into the box and click Next. Finally, pick Next after typing your new password.

Image Source: Microsoft