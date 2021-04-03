How To Change Siri's Voice? Follow These Steps To Change The Voice Of Siri Voice Assistant

Siri is a voice assistant that answers questions, makes suggestions, and performs actions by delegating requests to a series of Internet services using voice queries, gesture-based control, focus-tracking, and a natural-language user interface. Through continued use, the app adapts to the users' individual language usages, searches, and preferences. Here in this article, you will know the steps to change Siri's voice.

How to Change Siri's Voice?

Steps to change Siri's Voice

Go to Settings, Siri & Search

Tap on Siri Voice

Now choose the accent you want

Finally, you need to make your choice on whether you want a male or female voice

Instead of changing your accent, you might go into the Siri Voice settings and pick Language. This will provide you with a diverse selection of voices. Changing one's language, however, has a greater impact than changing one's gender or accent. If you switch to another language, you'll lose the opportunity to use "Hey, Siri" for a while. That's just a temporary issue; all you have to do now is retrain Siri to respond to your "Hey, Siri" command.

Siri Features List

Siri can make calls or send texts for you whether you are driving, have your hands full or are simply on the go.

It can even announce your messages on your AirPods.

Siri also offers proactive suggestions so you can stay in touch effortlessly.

Set alarms, timers and reminders.

Preview your calendar.

Based on your routine, Siri can even anticipate what you might need to help you breeze through your day.

With Siri Shortcuts, you have an even faster way to access apps.

Users can ask Siri to find a new song they will like.

Put on a favourite album.

Even answer questions about bands you love.

Siri can also suggest your favourite playlist when you arrive at the gym or start your drive home.

Quickly check facts, do calculations or translate a phrase into another language.

The Siri watch face serves up events, suggestions and more exactly when you need them.

Siri can find pictures of your children, order an Ola, or search through a large number of files to find what you're searching for.

Siri's features are customised to each device, ensuring that users get the right kind of assistance no matter where they are.

Image Source: Apple