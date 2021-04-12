How To Check LIC Policy Status Without Registration? Use This SMS Method To Know Status

Quick links:
Image Source: LIC Website
The Life Insurance Corporation of India is a state-owned insurance and investment company in India. The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LICI) was established on September 1, 1956, when the Indian Parliament passed the Life Insurance of India Act, which nationalised the country's insurance industry. A common question that all the non-registered users often have is how to check this LIC policy status without having to register? Continue reading to know the steps for checking the LIC policy status.
LIC policyholders can use a simple SMS method to verify the status of their LIC policy. The Life Insurance Corporation of India provides an SMS number that can be used to verify the status of a policy without having to register. Send the letter SM to the number 56767877 from the phone number that you've given. Another way is to check the LIC policy status by using the policy number. For this, just send the SMS 'ASKLIC' to 56767877. Below given are the steps to register and get various kind of updates and information into your registered phone number and email address.