How To Check LIC Policy Status Without Registration? Use This SMS Method To Know Status

The Life Insurance Corporation of India is a state-owned insurance and investment company in India. The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LICI) was established on September 1, 1956, when the Indian Parliament passed the Life Insurance of India Act, which nationalised the country's insurance industry. A common question that all the non-registered users often have is how to check this LIC policy status without having to register? Continue reading to know the steps for checking the LIC policy status.

How to Check LIC Policy Status Without Registration?

LIC policyholders can use a simple SMS method to verify the status of their LIC policy. The Life Insurance Corporation of India provides an SMS number that can be used to verify the status of a policy without having to register. Send the letter SM to the number 56767877 from the phone number that you've given. Another way is to check the LIC policy status by using the policy number. For this, just send the SMS 'ASKLIC' to 56767877. Below given are the steps to register and get various kind of updates and information into your registered phone number and email address.

Go to the official website page and click on the online service tab on the homepage. Then go to the official e-service page. This will take you to a new user registration tab. When you select the new user tab, a new page will appear, prompting you to fill out some details. Recheck all details, and if correct, select the proceed button. Note the system will automatically delete invalid information within five working days.

The policy number must be in your name and valid under LIC policies. Following that, all instalment premiums and monthly payments must be valid, and your date of birth must be in the format DD/MM/YYYYY.

You should also have a registered email address and a registered mobile number so that you can receive policy updates such as payments and policy maturity periods.

Select the user id and check the password, then press the submit button. The new customer will log in to the policy account with the information to verify the status of the policy and perform other insurance-related tasks.

Image Source: LIC Website