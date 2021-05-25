How To Clear Cache In Internet Explorer? Here Are 5 Easy Steps

Quick links:
IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK
While browsing through Internet Explorer, the browser stores some information for use in future. This information can be in the form of images, Java Scripts, HTML etc. and is called cache. Initially, cache helps in increasing browsing speed and reducing the bandwidth consumed. However, when kept for a long time, the cache becomes obsolete and it is then when it starts creating problems. Keep reading the article for detailed steps on how to clear cache in Internet Explorer.
If one or more than one of the above problems persists, it is time to clear cache in Internet Explorer. Clearing cache would not only reduce the loading time but would also free up some space on the hard drive. Depending upon the version of Internet Explorer, the steps might differ. To clear cache in Internet Explorer, follow the steps given below.
As stated earlier, the cache is a stored piece of information for use in future. When a web browser lands on the website it has already visited, it uses cache to load it quicker, hence delivering a better experience. However, when internet explorer visits the new version of a website with an outdated cache, it can cause the following problems: