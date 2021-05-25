How To Clear Cache In Internet Explorer? Here Are 5 Easy Steps

While browsing through Internet Explorer, the browser stores some information for use in future. This information can be in the form of images, Java Scripts, HTML etc. and is called cache. Initially, cache helps in increasing browsing speed and reducing the bandwidth consumed. However, when kept for a long time, the cache becomes obsolete and it is then when it starts creating problems. Keep reading the article for detailed steps on how to clear cache in Internet Explorer.

How to clear cache in Internet Explorer?

If one or more than one of the above problems persists, it is time to clear cache in Internet Explorer. Clearing cache would not only reduce the loading time but would also free up some space on the hard drive. Depending upon the version of Internet Explorer, the steps might differ. To clear cache in Internet Explorer, follow the steps given below.

Open Internet Explorer

Click on the 'Settings' menu at the top right of the screen

From the drop-down menu, move the cursor over 'Safety'

From the submenu, select 'Delete browsing history'

A dialogue box titled 'Delete Browsing History' would open before you. Select the check box beside 'Temporary Internet files and website files. If you wish to remove other data such as download history, cookie and website data and form data, you can select those as well.

Click on 'Delete' at the bottom of the dialogue box. Once done, Internet Explorer confirms with a message at the bottom of the screen

Why clear cache in Internet Explorer?

As stated earlier, the cache is a stored piece of information for use in future. When a web browser lands on the website it has already visited, it uses cache to load it quicker, hence delivering a better experience. However, when internet explorer visits the new version of a website with an outdated cache, it can cause the following problems:

The load latency increases: websites might take longer than usual to load

System slow down: too much cache can take up space on the hard drive and slow down a computer system

Stale information: websites might show information that was cached previously.

Internet Explorer crashes frequently

