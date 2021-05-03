How To Delete Instagram Account On IPhone? Step-By-Step Guide To Delete Or Disable Account

Instagram has been one of the most popular social media platforms used by millions of people from all over the globe. But recently, some of the users have been trying to find how to delete their Instagram accounts. To help them, here are some steps that can guide them to delete their accounts. Read more

How to delete Instagram Account on iPhone?

Instagram makers have added a number of options to get you off their platform. The users have been given options to Delete their account or even disable their account on Instagram. There is a complete post on Instagram’s official website that can help the users to delete or disable their accounts. For convenience, here are also some steps that you can follow to delete or disable Instagram accounts. Read more

Open Safari on your iPhone

Then Log Into your Instagram account on the browser

Go to the 'Delete My Account' page from the Settings menu.

Then look out for the dropdown menu that can be located next to 'Why are you deleting your account?'

You will need to re-enter your password

The users will also need to choose the reason for deleting their account

Without selecting this, the option to permanently delete your Instagram account will not appear.

Then click on the Delete option

Well, you have successfully deleted your Instagram account permanently

How to disable Instagram Account on iPhone?

Open Safari on your iPhone

Then Log Into your Instagram account on the browser

Then click your profile picture in the top right

Select the option, Profile, and choose Edit Profile.

Try and find the option, 'Temporarily disable my account', which will be located on the bottom right side of the screen.

The users will also need to choose the reason for disabling their account

Without selecting this, the option to Temporarily disable Instagram accounts will not appear

Then select Temporarily disable Instagram

More about Instagram

The makers of Instagram have recently updated their app and added a completely new feature to filter abusive messages on their platform. The official blog post of this feature says, “We understand the impact that abusive content - whether it's racist, sexist, homophobic, or any other kind of abuse - can have on people. Nobody should have to experience that on Instagram. But combatting abuse is a complex challenge and there isn’t one single step we can take to eliminate it completely. For example, we know that many in our community, particularly people with larger followings, have faced abuse in their DM request inbox from people they don’t follow.” Seeing such an attempt to keep their users away from negative messages is certainly a great step taken by the makers.

Promo Image Source: NeONBRAND on Unsplash