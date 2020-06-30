How To Delete SHAREit Account? Tutorial To Log Out From The Chinese Data Sharing Portal

The Indian government on Monday, June 29, 2020, banned 59 mobile applications linked to China. This is being hailed as a significant step taken in order to retaliate over the recent border tension between India and China in Galwan Valley in Ladakh. The recent ban of 59 Chinese applications includes the likes of TikTok, SHAREit, Club Factory, Shein, UC Browser and various others.

It is evident that these Chinese applications were used majorly in India, with TikTok, Shein, UC Browser and SHAREit being some of the most known apps from the list, but it is also undoubtedly the time for Indian citizens to drift away from China-based apps, which is now been officiated by the central government.

Out of the list, SHAREit was one of the most famous applications which allowed users to transfer data with ease. As per reports, the Chinese application had recently passed the 500-million users mark with over 1.5 million active users. India was also reported to have made up 20% of SHAREit's user base. Now that the app has been banned in India, it is important for users to uninstall it, but not before signing out from your account on the platform in order to preserve your personal data. Below are the instructions to sign out from SHAREit accounts:

Sign out from SHAREit

Since SHAREit is not a social media or online buying platform, users do not need to create an account before sharing their data with one another. But, SHAREit did provide an option for users to log in using either their mobile numbers or Facebook/E-Mail log in credentials. Users do not need to delete their account from SHAREit before uninstalling it but simply need to log out from their respective accounts by following the instructions below:

Tap the Setting option on SHAREit

Scroll down to find the 'Sign Out' option

Tap the 'Sign Out' option and press 'OK' to confirm sign out

List of banned Chinese applications

In the statement released by MHA, the move has been justified in order to safeguard the interests of the Indian population. The act to ban 59 Chinese apps has been defined as a targeted move to ensure safety & sovereignty of the Indian cyberspace. Below is a list of all banned Chinese apps -

