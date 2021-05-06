How To Delete WazirX Account? Details About Account Deletion, Charges & More

WazirX has become one of the most popular crypto exchange platforms in which you can trade various cryptocurrencies and coins using your national currency. Users can deposit money into exchanges and buy cryptocurrencies with that money. WazirX works on the same platform and you can send money to the app using a bank transfer. The money is added to your WazirX wallet, which can be used to buy various cryptocurrencies. However, many new people who are using WazirX app are wondering about how to delete WazirX account. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to delete WazirX account?

Many WazirX users often search for how to delete the account from the application. This is because understanding cryptocurrency is quite tough, also people may find other apps more useful. The reason can be anything, but closing your WazirX account is an irreversible action. Therefore, before you begin the process of permanently closing your WazirX account, we recommend you close all your open orders and withdraw your funds from the WazirX app. Once you have done that, you can submit an account closure request via this link - Submit a Request. However, make sure you know that the organisation will retain some of your personal information under applicable laws and regulations for the purpose of audit & compliance.

More details about the WazirX app -

Founded by Nischal Shetty, WazirX is one of the oldest crypto trading apps and was started on March 18. Just after WazirX was launched, the Indian Government banned crypto trading in India. So then, WazirX started the Peer to Peer trading popularly known as P2P trading where people could exchange crypto with each other without the use of money. To start trading in WazirX, users must know that you will have to finish the KYC process before they can effectively start trading crypto.

WazirX charges -

WazirX charges 0.2 per cent as commission on every transaction. The 0.2 per cent rate is one of the lowest crypto exchange commission rates in the world, as per the organisation.

Users should also note that depositing and withdrawing money into the app can cost you money. Depositing money via bank transfer will cost Rs. 5.9 whereas withdrawing money from the app costs anywhere between Rs. 5 to 10 depending on the method of withdrawal used.

IMAGE - WAZIRX TWITTER