How To Download CoWIN App? How To Register On The CoWIN App? Know All Details

India will launch its COVID-19 vaccine drive on January 16, 2021, with priority to be given to three crore healthcare and frontline workers. CoWIN, the official platform developed to monitor the COVID-19 vaccine delivery across India, is slated to release soon. Last Sunday, a conference had been held by officials around the nation to discuss the progress of the CoWIN software. Read on to know how to download CoWIN app:

How to download CoWIN app?

The CoWIN app is not yet available on the App store. However, many of its knock-offs and imposters are. Earlier this month, the Ministry of Health's official Twitter account cautioned netizens on the same. It read, "Some apps named '#CoWIN' apparently created by unscrupulous elements to sound similar to upcoming official platform of Government, are on App stores. DO NOT download or share personal information on these. #MoHFW official platform will be adequately publicised on its launch."

Once the official launch of the CoWIN app is announced, you can download the app from Google Play Store or Apple store. CoWIN app download link will be circulated across India soon. However, the registration doesn't just end there. You have to submit twelve photo-identity documents in the form of e-KYC to be self-registered. The documents include -

Voter ID

Aadhaar Card

Driving license

PAN card

MNREGA job card

Passbook issued by bank or post office

Passport and Pension document

Following online registration, the beneficiary will receive an SMS on the due date, place and time of their vaccination.

More about the app

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has introduced a challenge worth Rs.40 lakhs to strengthen the CoWIN network in the country. The app is said to have an assorted number of modules, namely Administrator module, Registration module, vaccination module, beneficiary acknowledgement module and report module. With the help of these modules, local authorities can upload bulk data on the people registered for the vaccine, they can create sessions, notify the respective managers on the same, and update vaccination status that will be further sent across as an SMS to beneficiaries. QR-based certificates will also be available and handed to the ones who get vaccinated.

