How To Download Microsoft Teams App On Android? Know Everything Here

The Microsoft Teams is a free video-conferencing app that has created a great user base ever since the time pandemic started. It has been creating a lot of buzz on the internet with its incredible features. Currently, it has become an essential medium to conduct online classes, seminars, meetings, casual catch-ups, and more. Teams meetings allow users to create a video calling link which through which they can add up to 250 participants in a single meeting. As per Microsoft Teams guidelines as of the time of writing, the count of 250 participants is regardless of whether the user is using the web or desktop app to join in. It also allows attendees even if they are guests or users.

Apart from that, Microsoft Teams gives a user several benefits for free such as unlimited chat, built-in group and audio or video calling. It also provides a 10 GB of Team file storage, and 2 GB of personal file storage to every user. The users also get real-time collaboration with Office web apps such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote. However, if you are wondering how to download the Microsoft Teams app on Android, here is all you need.

How to download Microsoft Teams app on Android?

Microsoft Teams download is available for all app store users including Google Play Store and iOS App store. This means a user can simply download them using their app store app on their smartphone. For Microsoft Teams download on Android, follow the steps given below:

Open Google Play Store on your Android smartphone

Click on the Search Bar and type "Microsoft Teams" in it

Once you search the app, you will see several options. Click on Microsoft Teams android app and the window will open.

Tap on "Install" and it will start downloading. You can download Microsoft Teams free application using both Wifi and mobile data as it only requires 45 MB of data to download.

Once the application is downloaded and installed, click on "Open" and enjoy the Microsoft Teams app on android easily.

