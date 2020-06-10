Google Meet Noise Cancellation Feature Runs On An AI System; Know How It Works Here

Google Meet is a free video-conferencing app that has surfaced the internet with its incredible features during this time of quarantine. People around the globe are using this medium to conduct online classes, seminars, meetings and more. Formerly known as Google Hangouts, Google Meet allows its users to create a video calling link which allows users to add 100 participants. However, one Meeting portal only lasts until 60 minutes but the company has promised to increase the time to 24 hours by the end of September.

Google Meet will have an AI noise cancellation feature

What is the most disturbing thing on a video conference or an online meeting? It is the background noise that not only disturbs one user but all the other 99 participants in it. However, earlier there used to be no way to tackle this issue. But, Google video conferencing app Meet has started rolling out an AI noise cancellation feature update to help participants in reducing the background noise efficiently.

Nevertheless, very few people are aware that the feature was originally introduced in April 2020 with several other alluring features. Google is reportedly developing and working on this feature for more than a year. To train the AI noise feature, the tech supergiant used it in many of its own meetings, as per reports.

What is Google Meet noise cancellation feature?

G Suite's director of product management, Serge Lachapelle reportedly mentioned in a statement that the noise-cancelling feature filters all the other background distractions such as fan noises, dogs barking, kids crying, and claps. Lachapelle also revealed that the AI noise cancellation feature uses a machine learning model that is capable of understanding the difference between noise and speech. This eliminates all the doubts regarding the issues of getting one's speech cancelled.

How does Google Meet noise cancellation work?

To filter out background noise, users' voice is sent from the device to a Google data centre, which is where the AI learns about the voice of a user. After the AI has processed the voice data of a user, it gets re-encrypted and sent back to the Google Meet call. This means that only the voice of the speaker is heard by the participants while all the other background noises are cancelled in the process. The feature is expected to be widely available for the G Suite customers by the end of this month.

