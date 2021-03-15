Spotify has become one of the leading music streaming apps around the globe, and people love to hear, create and share music on this platform effectively. It also showcases views and one can find incredible songs of talented artists in it. The app has millions of songs, and the users love to gush through the extensive list. However, with many wonderful features, the app also has the option of downloading music. However, not many users know about this feature as of yet. So, if you do not know how to download music from Spotify on your iOS, Android or Computer devices, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know about it.

How to download music from Spotify on your iOS or Android device?

For Spotify music download, launch the app on your smartphone, and then log into your Spotify Premium account.

Now, all you need to do is tap on the "Your Library" button which can be found in the bottom-right corner of the screen.

Then, you need to select the playlist by navigating it.

Once you have found the playlist you want to download from Spotify, tap the "Download" button and the toggle will turn green.

As soon as it does, the app will immediately download the songs in your playlist.

To check if the download was successful or not, look at the green downward-facing arrow next to each song.

For every song you want to download in your playlist, flip the switch on the "Download" button and start listening to them offline.

Also, to access your downloaded playlist, just tap on the "Your Library" button and then go to the "Music" section and select your music under Playlists or Albums.

How to download music from Spotify on your computer