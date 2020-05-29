How To Get HBO Max On Roku TV? Best Hacks To Watch HBO Max On Roku TV

The new streaming service from Warner Media, HBO Max has been launched globally on May 27, 2020. AT&T has been attempting to encourage customers to shift their base to HBO Max, which will be priced equal to a standard HBO plan’s cost, i.e. $14.99 per month. The latest streaming service will include popular shows like Friends and The Big Bang Theory, besides various original series and films. HBO Max is currently available only on some devices such as -

Apple devices i.e. iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD

Android devices, Android TVs, Chromebooks and Chromecast (via the HBO Max Android app)

Playstation 4 (via the HBO Max Playstation Store app)

Xbox One (via the HBO Max Microsoft Store app)

Samsung Smart TVs 2016 model onwards (via the HBO Max website)

However, HBO Max services are not available for Amazon Fire, Comcast TV and Roku TV users. These distributors do not support the new streaming service, as of now. If you are a Roku TV user, do not worry as you can use the HBO Max streaming services using some interesting hacks mentioned below.

How to get HBO Max on Roku TV?

Screen Mirroring on your Roku TV using mirroring software

Make sure screen Mirroring is enabled from the Settings menu of your Roku TV:

Press the Home icon on your Roku remote. Select Settings. Select System. Select Screen mirroring. Select Enable screen mirroring.

Enabling Screen Mirroring on your Android device:

If your Android device is running version 4.2 or later (and is not a Google device running OS 6.0 or later), it likely supports Screen Mirroring. But, many Android devices use different terms for this feature.

To assist with setting up and enabling Screen Mirroring on your Android device some common terms used for Screen Mirroring are Smart View, Quick Connect, SmartShare, AllShare Cast, Wireless Display, Display mirroring, HTC Connect, Screencasting and Cast. The Screen Mirroring feature is generally enabled from within the settings menu; often on a cast, connection, network or display submenu.

Mirror HBO Max to Your TV with an HDMI Cable

There are many effective ways that a user can use to watch HBO Max on Roku TV. Amongst the many, lies the traditional way of mirroring anything including the newly launched HBO Max using your android smartphone or laptop and an HDMI cable. Using an HDMI cable is one of the best techniques that you can use to connect your TV to your mobile device.

iPhone users will have to buy a Lightning Digital AV Adapter and an HDMI cable. Android device users only need a USB Type-C to HDMI adapter and an HDMI cable or an MHL to HDMI cable with a Micro-USB adapter. Once you have the right cable or cables, connect your phone up to your TV. Now, change the input on the TV to that of the HDMI cable and start enjoying videos in HBO Max easily.

