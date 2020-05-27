What Devices Support HBO Max? Take A Look At The List Of Distributors

HBO Max is the new streaming service from Warner Media, which will arrive soon to cater to the audience amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It is set to launch on May 27, 2020, on multiple devices including some of the best Apple and Android tech. According to reports, executives are expecting a rise in the usage with the help of an existing base of HBO subscribers, which is about 34 million in the United States.

Reportedly, AT&T has been attempting to encourage customers to shift their base to HBO Max, which will be priced equal to a standard HBO plan’s cost, i.e. $14.99 per month. The latest streaming service will include popular shows like Friends and The Big Bang Theory, besides various original series and films.

However, getting access to HBO Max is dependent on the customer’s existing relationship with the company through which they will access the new service. The complications will arrive if one pays for HBO through a cable operator, which does not have an HBO Max agreement with AT&T. But we have mentioned everything one needs to know about the new HBO Max.

If one has not yet subscribed to HBO, they can sign up for HBO Max directly through the official website i.e. HBOMax.com. As per reports, the company is offering discounted rates for entirely new customers where they have to pay $11.99 per month, which is the preorder promotion amount and will expire soon.

Moreover, those who are not interested in direct-to-customer options can sigh-up through different television service providers including Altice, Charter, AT&T, Cox Contour, DirecTV, Hulu, Optimum, Spectrum Suddenlink, Verizon Fios, and YouTube TV, to name a few. So, HBO Max will be visible as add-ons on the customer’s mobile interface and television.

What devices support HBO Max?

Customers can also avail the service available as a downloadable device application on Apple’s app store, Google Play Store, or the Samsung Galaxy Store. They will have to subscribe through the partners and stream on their devices or television screens. Furthermore, Android mobile phones and tabs also support HBO Max. Here’s a list of where HBO Max will be available.

HBO Max supported devices

Apple devices i.e. iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD (via the HBO Max iOS app)

Android devices, Android TVs, Chromebooks and Chromecast (via the HBO Max Android app)

Playstation 4 (via the HBO Max Playstation Store app)

Xbox One (via the HBO Max Microsoft Store app)

Samsung Smart TVs 2016 model onwards (via the HBO Max website)

Also read: TSCHE EAMCET 2020: Application Deadline Extended To June 10

Also read: Fact Check: Is There Prohibitory Order For WhatsApp Group Admins Against Fake News?

Customers cannot get HBO Max through Amazon Fire, Comcast TV and Roku. These distributors do not support the new streaming service, as of now. However, for those who have currently subscribed to HBO Now, their app will update to its latest version on most platforms. Moreover, they will be able to login using their existing credentials, which does not need any update.

Also read: SEBI Grade A 2020: Last Date To Apply For 147 Posts Extended Till July 31

Also read: BevQ App User Manual: How To Order Alcohol Online In Kerala?