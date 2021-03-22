How To Get Longitude And Latitude From Google Maps? Follow This Simple Guide To Find Out

Longitude and latitude are both angles determined with the earth's centre as the starting point. Longitude is an angle measured to the east from the prime meridian (longitudes to the west are negative). The angle between the equator and the latitude is measured in degrees (latitudes to the south are negative). Continue reading the article to know how to find latitude and longitude on Google Maps.

How to Get Longitude and Latitude From Google Maps?

For Computer Users

To find a spot, the first step is to enter coordinates. Open Google Maps on your phone. Type your coordinates in the search box at the right. Here are examples of formats that work:

Degrees, minutes, and seconds (DMS)

Degrees and decimal minutes (DMM)

Decimal degrees (DD)

Your coordinates will be labelled with a pin. Get a location's coordinates. Open Google Maps on your phone. Select the location or region on the map by right-clicking it. Select the latitude and longitude, and the coordinates will be copied automatically.

For Android Users

To locate a place, enter coordinates. Open the Google Maps app on your Android phone or tablet. Type your coordinates in the search box at the right. Here are examples of formats that work:

Degrees, minutes, and seconds (DMS)

Degrees and decimal minutes (DMM)

Decimal degrees (DD)

A pin will be placed at your coordinates. Get a location's coordinates. Open the Google Maps app on your Android phone or tablet. Touch and keep an unlabeled part of the globe. A red pin will appear on the screen. The coordinates can be found in the search box at the end.

For iPhone and iPad Users

Get a location's coordinates. Open the Google Maps app on your iPhone or iPad. Touch and keep an unlabeled part of the globe. A red pin will appear on the screen. Tap Dropped pin at the right. The coordinates will now be visible. To locate a place, enter coordinates. Open the Google Maps app on your iPhone or iPad. Type your coordinates in the search box at the right. Here are examples of formats that work: