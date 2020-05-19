How To Get Marketplace On The Facebook App? Answer Rexplained In Easy Steps Here

The Facebook Marketplace was launched by the social media supergiant to compete against organisations like OLX, Amazon.com and more. It was an attempt by the company to commercialise peer-to-peer online selling business by assisting users to buy their favourite things on the Facebook app itself.

The Facebook Marketplace has enabled every social media user to browse through an extensive list of products listed by many sellers, resellers, and more, and buy numerous items on the website easily. The categories are listed on the left on Facebook.com/Marketplace are extensive and cover almost everything from vehicles, food, pet supplies, property, free stuff, entertainment, households and more.

Users are enjoying the Facebook Marketplace to buy and sell items online easily on the social media platform. However, few find it hard to find the feature on their mobile app and they often wonder how to get Marketplace on Facebook app. If you are wondering how to get Marketplace on the Facebook app and how to use it, here is all you need to know.

Also Read | What is a room on Facebook? How to create a room on Facebook?

How to get Marketplace on Facebook app?

Finding Marketplace on the Facebook app is simpler than you think. Many people get confused because the mobile app looks different than the online portal. If you are one of the people who are finding it hard to locate Facebook Marketplace, follow the steps below-

Also Read | Giphy denies pulling down Mark Zuckerberg GIFs after the Facebook acquisition, launches probe

Open the Facebook app on your smartphone phone device.

Tap on the "Three horizontal line section" or the "More" section in the top right side of your app screen.

Once the "More" section is open, tap on the "Marketplace" option below.

As soon as you tap on "Marketplace," the online buying portal will open for you. Now, list or buy items online easily using the Facebook Marketplace feature.

Also Read | What Does Pending Mean On Facebook Marketplace? Learn All About It

Use this easy method to locate Facebook Marketplace on your mobile app. If you do not have a Facebook account, you would not be able to use the Marketplace feature. This specification is only available for Facebook users who are above the 18 years of age. So sign up on Facebook to use this incredible portal easily.

Also Read | Facebook acquires GIF-sharing platform Giphy, to integrate it with Instagram