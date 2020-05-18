What Does Pending Mean On Facebook Marketplace? Learn All About It

Quick links:
Commercialising peer-to-peer online selling business, Facebook Inc launched the Facebook Marketplace to assist users to buy their favourite stuff online effectively. In this new section on Facebook, people can browse and buy numerous items put up by sellers, resellers, and more on the website. The categories are listed on the left are extensive and covers almost everything from vehicles, food, pet supplies and more to property and more.
Many people are enjoying the Marketplace to buy and sell items online easily on the social media platform. However, few find it hard to understand some of the features such as the pending option and how to use it. If you are wondering what does pending mean on Facebook Marketplace and how to use it, here is all you need to know-
Also Read | What is a room on Facebook? How to create a room on Facebook?
The pending means that the item you are looking for is not currently available. A seller can mark an item on pending once the item is sold or the deal has been made with a certain buyer. Once the item has a pending sign on Facebook Marketplace, the buyers can send a message to the seller or save the item on the app, once the item is available the buyer will be notified and they will contact the seller as per the need.
Also Read | Giphy denies pulling down Mark Zuckerberg GIFs after the Facebook acquisition, launches probe
Use this feature effectively after every deal so that you do not get messages from several other buyers, if you are selling only one item online and you want to remove the item then delete it instead of keeping it on "Pending." Users no longer see the item as soon as you delete it. Make sure to delete only after the delivery of the item.
Also Read | Facebook acquires GIF-sharing platform Giphy, to integrate it with Instagram
1. The classic flip âœ…— Michelle ðŸ’¡ðŸ“ˆ (@ambitiousmichhh) May 17, 2020
Go on Craigslist under the free section ðŸ¤³ðŸ½
specifically in the more richer areas ;)
Find “like new” things
Post on Facebook marketplace & charge some $$
then pick it up & keep the profit ðŸ’¯
Also Read | How to create a Facebook avatar? Step by step procedure and explanation inside
2. Car cleaning business ðŸš—— Michelle ðŸ’¡ðŸ“ˆ (@ambitiousmichhh) May 17, 2020
Go to ur neighbors, friends, post on different apps & throw in ur ad
In hs I would rent this per day & a few other products & wash at least 5 cars w my friends a day
Right now car washes are closed & u know those car lovers ain’t happy bout that... pic.twitter.com/lfUoxMRUKa
3. Phone flipping ðŸ“²— Michelle ðŸ’¡ðŸ“ˆ (@ambitiousmichhh) May 17, 2020
My newest addition & addictionðŸ˜
I picked a course that I saw was showing results & took that leap of faith
because sometimes taking a risk will be the best thing you ever do ðŸ’ªðŸ½
$800 profit since I started about two weeks ago... https://t.co/99WhJev22w
Also Read | Facebook buys Giphy, popular tool for creating animated GIFs