What Does Pending Mean On Facebook Marketplace? Learn All About It

Commercialising peer-to-peer online selling business, Facebook Inc launched the Facebook Marketplace to assist users to buy their favourite stuff online effectively. In this new section on Facebook, people can browse and buy numerous items put up by sellers, resellers, and more on the website. The categories are listed on the left are extensive and covers almost everything from vehicles, food, pet supplies and more to property and more.

Many people are enjoying the Marketplace to buy and sell items online easily on the social media platform. However, few find it hard to understand some of the features such as the pending option and how to use it. If you are wondering what does pending mean on Facebook Marketplace and how to use it, here is all you need to know-

What does pending mean on Facebook Marketplace?

The pending means that the item you are looking for is not currently available. A seller can mark an item on pending once the item is sold or the deal has been made with a certain buyer. Once the item has a pending sign on Facebook Marketplace, the buyers can send a message to the seller or save the item on the app, once the item is available the buyer will be notified and they will contact the seller as per the need.

How to mark pending on Facebook Marketplace?

Login in to your Facebook account (using the Facebook app or the website) From your News Feed, click Marketplace (the third option on the top beside watch). Now, click on "Selling" option. Then, click "Mark as Pending" next to the listing. Once you have marked the item as pending the buyers will see the option to save the item and they will be notified when you mark the item "Available."

Use this feature effectively after every deal so that you do not get messages from several other buyers, if you are selling only one item online and you want to remove the item then delete it instead of keeping it on "Pending." Users no longer see the item as soon as you delete it. Make sure to delete only after the delivery of the item.

