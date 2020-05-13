How To Get The Cockroach Filter On TikTok; Here Is The Step By Step Procedure

In this time of lockdown, people have been busy on the internet using several internet-based services likes social media, game streaming platforms and even online learning. But one of the most used things during the lockdown has been social media. This includes applications like Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok too. TikTok is fairly new compared to others but in recent time it has become an app which has been receiving a lot of attention. There are new trends on TikTok every day and from citizens to celebs, all are seen enjoying the platform. One of the most recent things which fans have been wanting to know is how to get the cockroach filter on TikTok. Well, to know how to get the cockroach filter on TikTok. read here.

How to get the cockroach filter on TikTok?

How to get the cockroach filter on TikTok is not a tough task but you may face some hiccups while looking for the filter. This is because the filter is not available on TikTok but on Snapchat. Many also have tried to get the filter on Instagram but this TikTok trend is made due to the help of Snapchat. The users who have uploaded cockroach filter video on TikTok have made it in Snapchat and then uploaded it on TikTok. Here is a step-by-step procedure to get the cockroach filter on TikTok via Snapchat.

Steps to get the cockroach filter on TikTok:

Step 1: Click on the link attached to unlock the cockroach filter:

https://www.snapchat.com/unlock/?type=SNAPCODE&uuid=99b525fb944442a09b89deb89db18d7c&metadata=01

Do it on a mobile phone. Before you click on the link, make sure you have the Snapchat app downloaded and logged in.

Step 2: Once you click on the link, you will see a window pop up that will ask where you want to open the link. After this happens, click on 'Snapchat' and the app will open. If you have set links to open in Chrome by default then you will need to change the setting.

Step 3: Snapchat will open and ask you whether you want to unblock the lens for 48 hours. Click on it to get the cockroach filter.

Step 4: After unblocking, you can then use the filter. The cockroach will appear on your face like seen in the picture below.

Step 6: After getting the filter, you have to press the circle at the centre below the screen to record your video. After you recorded the video, then press the save button. Save the file to your camera roll.

Step 7: Use the downloaded video from Snapchat to add on TikTok or any other platform of your choice.

Image credits: Screenshots of Snapchat app