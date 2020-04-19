You Have To See Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's #MeAt20 Challenge As Netas Make Entry 

The new social media challenge '#MeAt20' continues to trend as more and more netizens, celebrities and politicians are sharing their throwback pictures. This challenge gained momentum soon after the 10-year challenge which was trending some time ago. As the name explains it all the new challenge is all about posting pictures of your 20's, with the hashtag #MeAt20. Many celebrities and politicians are seen taking this challenge and reminiscing through their memory lanes.

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India revises FDI policy to protect companies, cases at 16365

The '#MeAt20' continues to trend

As the country is observing the lockdown to contain the Coronavirus many workaholics have found their leisure time and are participating in this trend including the politicians. Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel, Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Vijay Goel, District Magistrate of Srinagar Shahid Choudhary, Music Composer and Singer Adnan Sami, Actor Randeep Hooda, Rajasthan MLA Ramchandra Sunariwal, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik participated in the trending '#MeAt20' challenge.

READ | Coronavirus: 8-day-old child tests positive in Vasai near Mumbai

READ | Mumbai: Number of new COVID-19 cases shows fall, count at 2,120

#MeAt20 Challenge

Although life is going through a test match...yet sharing a picture of 20-20 phase is allowed.#MeAt20 pic.twitter.com/6cEtHg01wJ — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) April 18, 2020

During the times of distancing, here is a glimpse of the beginning of my togetherness with my better half.



BTW, I got married at 21.#MeAt20 pic.twitter.com/64wz6jjXzN — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) April 18, 2020

#MeAt20 something!! Found this one just to answer the call of Twitter but couldn’t stop from taking a quick look at 19 years since then. Then gave up the idea to be able to sleep tonight and get back to work tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/jKxddNGA8U — Shahid Choudhary (@listenshahid) April 18, 2020

About the '#MeAt20' trend

The '#MeAt20' trend was started on April 14 by a user who shared a picture of himself when he was supposedly 20 years old. The user while sharing the picture wrote, "Lmaooo what did y’all look like at 20?." The trend took off in the coming days with Tweeples sharing photos of themselves at age 20 with hashtags like #MeAt20.

READ | COVID-19: India sees 991 new cases, 43 deaths; 45 districts with no new cases in 14 days