How To Make Remix Reels On Instagram? Here Is A Short Guide On Creating Your Own Remix

On Instagram, users can upload images and videos that can be edited with filters and arranged using hashtags and geotagging. Posts may be shared with the general public or with followers who have been pre-approved. Users can access trending content and search other users' content through tags and locations. There are many other features of this app and one of them is known as reels. So how to make remix reels on Instagram? Continue reading the article to find out.

How to Make Remix Reels on Instagram?

Steps to Make Remix Reels on Instagram:

Find a Reel you'd like to remix, then go to the three-dot menu on the Reel you want to remix and pick "Remix this Reel."

The screen will be split in half, with the original Reel on one side and the new one you're about to make on the other.

Begin recording and putting together your own Reel.

The original reel will be side-by-side with your video. You can adjust the speed of the original Reel, your own captured audio, and even add a voiceover after you've finished recording.

To raise the volume, tap the slider icon at the top of the screen, and to add a voiceover, tap the microphone icon.

After you are with all the editing, you can go ahead and post your remixed Reels.

One of the other new features is the Live Room. In the past, you could only go live with one person in a stream. You can now hang out with three people thanks to a new update. This isn't just a talking feature. It also aids in the revenue generation of brands. Viewers can purchase a badge to demonstrate their support during a live chat. Below mentioned are the steps by which you can start a Live Room on Instagram:

The first step is to open your Instagram account

Now swipe left and tap the Live camera option;

Add a title and tap the Rooms icon in order to add your guests.

Finally, you need to start searching for guests to add or let in the people who have requested to go live with you.

Image Source: Instagram