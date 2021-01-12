How To Move WhatsApp Chats To Signal? A Detailed Step-by-step Guide

WhatsApp has gained widespread popularity over the years, making it one of the most preferred messaging platform for millions around the world. While one of the primary reasons for its popularity is its ease-of-use, the platform has gained far more admiration from fans for constantly evolving and bringing new functionalities and features. The app still garners a massive following, however, it has been receiving a lot of backlash from users for the latest WhatsApp privacy policy.

The Facebook-owned company has recently updated its privacy policy, which will make changes to the way it handles the user data. As a result, users are now growing suspicious of the service as they look for popular alternatives. One of the apps that have emerged as a viable contender is an end-to-end encrypted service called "Signal". Users can also use this service to move all of their WhatsApp group members to the Signal app. You should note that Signal only allows users to move their WhatsApp group chat members and not the conversations. So, if you have considered switching to Signal, you must be wondering how to transfer all of your existing WhatsApp chats to Signal. So, let us quickly find out.

How to move WhatsApp chats to Signal app?

Here are the steps to transfer your WhatsApp chats to the Signal app:

Step 1: The first thing you need to do is install the Signal app on your device and create a new account.

Step 2: Launch the app, and create a new group by clicking on the three dots on the page. Create a group on the app.

Step 3: Set a desired name for the group and add the participants.

Step 4: Tap on the Group settings and then tap on Group link.

Step 5: Now, you just need to turn on the Group link, and click on the 'Share' option.

Step 6: Lastly, open the WhatsApp app and open the desired group chat. Here, you need to paste that link.

Step 7: This link can be used by users to access the new Signal group.

