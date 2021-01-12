Telegram Trolls WhatsApp's New Privacy Policy With Coffin Dance Video, Netizens Impressed

WhatsApp recently updated its privacy policy asking permission from users to share their personal data with parent company Facebook. The announcement did not go down well with its customers, who instantly started switching to Telegram and Signal, making them top downloads on app stores all over the world. Telegram mocked it's competitor WhatsApp and posting memes and jokes about the platform's updated privacy policy.

Telegram's meme game on fire

Telegram shared the famous Ghanaian dancing pallbearers meme without any caption. The meme shows the dancing group with a coffin during a funeral and a screengrab of WhatsApp's updated privacy policy attached on top. The post triggered a viral thread on Twitter, where Telegram communicated with netizens posting hilarious jokes and memes to complement the GIF. When one user suggested the meme would have looked better with the EDM song that usually goes along with it, Telegram obeyed by sharing the video with the music.

Telegram had earlier posted another meme showing two spiderman pointing fingers at each other with Facebook and WhatsApp logos superimposed instead of an actual face.

There's a cure for that. pic.twitter.com/Qg7FbOCv0L — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) January 10, 2021

Hope it was with audio 🤣🤣🤣

Would have been much apt — Rahul Agrawal (@RahulASpeaks) January 10, 2021

If you say so. pic.twitter.com/jOYcwxwdIq — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) January 10, 2021

This is unfair, you're using the opportunity to advertising your bloody App. — top_dawg 🇳🇬 (@herbeyrichie) January 10, 2021

Who me? I didn't say 'Telegram' once in that tweet. pic.twitter.com/YZnyQS4g5r — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) January 10, 2021

Telegram is literally a meme lord 😂 telegram is better than whatsapp! — Midnight (@MidnightTheFox5) January 10, 2021

How is Telegram better than WhatsApp?

Telegram, which was founded in 2013, was only available for iOS earlier before expanding its services to Android. Telegram is in many ways better than WhatsApp because it allows users to store all their data on the cloud and access it anywhere, anytime, even using a new device that does not have your data stored in its internal storage. Unlike WhatsApp, Telegram gives users the option to share files up to 2 GB. The app also allows users to text anyone by searching just their username, even if they are not in the contact list in order to help keep the phone number of users private.

