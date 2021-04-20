How To Play Songs On Discord? Here's How To Use The Music Bots Easily

Quick links:
Source: Discord Offciial Twitter Page
Discord has become one of the most popular social media sites known for creating communities. It allows the users to communicate with each other through a number of techniques including voice calls, video calls, text messaging, media and files. But recently, the fans have been trying to figure out ways to play music on Discord and are thus asking questions like how to play songs on Discord. So we have listed steps to do the same right here. Read more
The makers of the app recently had introduced the Slash commands that helps the users to interact with the bots in the app. This is basically a simple command that has been added by the makers to communicate with the bots easily. The players will be required to just type in “/” to open up a list of commands that the bot is able to complete. This is certainly a great option given by the makers to communicate with the bots on their app. According to Discord’s official blog post, the app has over 9000 verified bots. Thus seeing a better and faster way to communicate with these bots is certainly a great initiative taken by the makers.