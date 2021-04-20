How To Play Songs On Discord? Here's How To Use The Music Bots Easily

Discord has become one of the most popular social media sites known for creating communities. It allows the users to communicate with each other through a number of techniques including voice calls, video calls, text messaging, media and files. But recently, the fans have been trying to figure out ways to play music on Discord and are thus asking questions like how to play songs on Discord. So we have listed steps to do the same right here. Read more

How to play songs on Discord?

First you will be required to create a server in Discord. The server can be made by clicking on the “+” symbol

Then name the server and also the region

Then you will be required to open a bot’s website

Then select the “Invite” or “Add” option button

Then you will be required to log into your Discord account

Then all you will be required to do is choose the server for your music bot

Clear the verification and this will play music on your Discord app

How to play songs on Discord with your phone?

Open the Groovy.bot website and select the option “Add to Discord” right there

Choose a server and then select the option “Authorize,”

Check the “I’m not a robot” box

Join the voice channel ask Groovy to play your desired song

These steps can be used to play songs on Android as well as an iPhone

How to play songs on Discord with your mic?

Open the Control Panel

Open the “Hardware & Sound,” window

Then choose the “Manage Audio Devices

Then open the “Recording” options

Enable the Stereo Mix

Then set it to default mic

Join a voice chat and play music through your mic

More about Discord

The makers of the app recently had introduced the Slash commands that helps the users to interact with the bots in the app. This is basically a simple command that has been added by the makers to communicate with the bots easily. The players will be required to just type in “/” to open up a list of commands that the bot is able to complete. This is certainly a great option given by the makers to communicate with the bots on their app. According to Discord’s official blog post, the app has over 9000 verified bots. Thus seeing a better and faster way to communicate with these bots is certainly a great initiative taken by the makers.

Promo Image Source: Discord Offciial Twitter Page