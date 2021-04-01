How To Recover Deleted Reels Drafts On Instagram? Access The "Recently Deleted" Feature

Instagram is probably the most popular app at the moment. The app is actively taking notice of its limitations and investing time in creating solutions. The app is coming up with fantastic results this year and is receiving a long list of appreciation for it. Many of us are guilty of deleting posts only to regret doing that days later and cursing ourselves for not using archives instead. Instagram has finally come up with a solution to put an end to this guilt cycle once and for all.

How to recover deleted reels drafts on Instagram?

Earlier this year, Instagram rolled out the "Recently Deleted" feature that enables users to access and recover their recently deleted pictures, IGTV videos and Instagram reels. On their official blog page, Instagram announced the new addition and why they found that it's important to create it. Instagram is aware of the gimmicks of the hackers, who typically venture into the process of deleting posts of the accounts they acquire for no apparent reason. Recognising this problem, Instagram added a level of verification formality that the user would have to go through before deleting their post for safety purposes. And in case they wish to have it back, they can do so with the "Recently Deleted" feature. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to recover deleted reels drafts on Instagram.

Visit the Instagram app and go to your profile. The user will be familiar with the settings menu on the right-hand corner seen on the Instagram profile page. Tap the three-bars sign and advance to Settings. Out of the many options revealed on the Settings page, choose "Account". The Account option will be equipped with various options. Scroll down to find the "Recently Deleted" feature. If the user's recently deleted Instagram reels are present there, they will be able to access it easily. One even has the option to permanently delete the same.

This feature is available for both iOS and Android users. As of now, this feature has been successfully released in many regions of the world including India. In other news, Instagram has also hinted at the addition of various new features concerning user safety.

Image Source: Shutterstock