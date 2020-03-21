How To See Deleted Messages On WhatsApp In Android Smartphones?

WhatsApp is the most popular social media messaging platform across the world with a massive 1.6 billion monthly active users. The platform had introduced a new feature in 2017 which gave users the ability to delete their own messages from personal chats or groups after sending them.

The feature allows users to only remove messages and multimedia files including photos, or videos, completely from the platform, so that no one, including the sender, can see those messages once deleted. However, there is a way which lets users read deleted messages in WhatsApp.

Also Read | WhatsApp Update Comes With New Range Of Solid Colour Options For Dark Mode On Android

How to see deleted messages in WhatsApp

Whenever a user deletes a particular message or multimedia file from a chat, it displays a message saying that the message was deleted. If you are an Android user, you can follow these simple steps to view those deleted messages.

Step 1: You will need to search for an app called ‘WhatsRemoved+’ on Google Play and install it on your device.

Step 2: Once installed on your phone, open the application and you will be asked to grant permissions to access certain data.

Step 3: Now, go back to the app. Here, you will be asked to select all the applications for which you would want to save the notifications and detect changes. Scroll down and select WhatsApp from the list of apps and click ‘Next’.

Also Read | WhatsApp Is A Major Hit In Africa; Even WhatsApp MODs Are More Popular Than Facebook

Image credits: Uptodown Blog

Also Read | How To Enable Dark Mode On WhatsApp For Android And IOS Users?

Step 4: Now, click on 'Yes' > 'Save Files' > 'Allow' to finish the setup.

Once the setup is complete, all the notifications that you receive on WhatsApp, including those deleted, will appear on the WhatsRemoved+ app. You will simply need to launch the application and click on WhatsApp from the top bar of the screen.

Image credits: Uptodown Blog

When WhatsRemoved+ notifies you that a certain contact has deleted a message or file from WhatsApp, you can view it by clicking on the alert. The app also allows you to enlarge content and share it with others outside the app.

*WhatsRemoved+ is only available for Android users and there is no such app available for the iOS platform.

Also Read | Google Is Indexing WhatsApp Group Chat Links Via 'Invite To Group Link' Feature

Image credits: WhatsApp