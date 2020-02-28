WhatsApp Update Comes With New Range Of Solid Colour Options For Dark Mode On Android

WhatsApp beta has recently received a new update for Android devices that provides users with 'Solid Color' options for the Dark theme. The instant messaging platform brings the 'Solid Color' feature to allow users to replace the current light-colour background pattern with some solid colours of their choice. The latest beta update comes with version 2.20.60 and can be installed using the Google Play Beta programme.

WhatsApp beta update brings 27 solid colours

The latest WhatsApp beta update will provide the users with 27 different solid colour options as opposed to the earlier version which only offered six colours. Last month, the company brought version 2.20.31 which had six different solid colour options to choose from on the Dark theme. However, since the beta versions are released by companies for just testing purposes, those who are interested should always download the newest updates in order to experience the changes and the improvements made. However, users may also come across certain bugs or errors while using the updated version.

How to get WhatsApp's new range of solid colours on your phone?

Users who are keen on trying out the new range of solid colour options on their handsets will be required to download WhatsApp beta version 2.20.60. Users will simply need to sign up for the Google Play Beta programme and then they will be able to install the latest update directly from Google Play Store. Those who are interested may also download the app from APK Mirror.

After downloading the new beta update, one can check out the available solid colour options using the following steps:

Go to ‘Settings’ > ‘Chats’ > ‘Wallpaper’ > ‘Solid Color’ from your WhatsApp.

Image credits: Instagram | WhatsApp