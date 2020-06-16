How To See Hidden Information On Facebook Marketplace? The One Hack You Must Know

Commercialising peer-to-peer online selling business, Facebook Inc launched Facebook Marketplace on October 3, 2016, to assist users to buy their favourite stuff online effectively. However, during this time of the pandemic, Marketplace has grown significantly and now it has a new user interface, theme and more. In this new section on Facebook, people can browse and buy numerous items put up by sellers, resellers, and more on the website. The categories are listed on the left are extensive and cover almost everything from vehicles, food, pet supplies and more to property and more.

Many people are enjoying the Marketplace to buy and sell items online easily on the social media platform. However, few find it hard to understand some of the features such as how to see hidden information on Facebook Marketplace. If you are wondering the same, here is all you need to know.

How to see hidden information on Facebook Marketplace?

Many people who use the PC or the Mac version of Facebook Marketplace usually find it difficult to understand how to view the hidden information on the Marketplace portal. However, the hidden information only occurs when a person is using the PC versions or the web portal as it does not allow users to make calls. When you use the mobile version of the Facebook app, it will show you the mobile number of the individual without the disappointing "Hidden Information" text.

If you do not use the Facebook application on your smartphone, there is still a way which you can use to see the hidden information on Facebook Marketplace. When you log in to your Facebook account, you will see that the link starts with https://www.facebook.com/. However, to unhide the information on Facebook Marketplace just remove "www." and add "m". This will open the mobile version of the site on your PC and you can now see all the information regarding the seller, including their mobile number which you can use to contact them for buying their products. However, if you still have problems with it, you can simply choose to Direct Message the seller with the product link.

