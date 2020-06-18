How To Switch Back To Classic Facebook From New Facebook? Step-by-step Guide

Facebook Inc is undoubtedly amongst the largest social media portals in around the world. Under the brand of Facebook, there are several apps such as WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram and more. However, despite so many social media portals being under the same Facebook umbrella, Facebook.com is still the favourite of many users. Zuckerberg's social portal first started as an online portal that could only be accessed using a browser, but with time, users have gotten the Facebook app, Facebook Lite, Messenger and Messenger Lite that ease the work of a user. For instance, now if they only want to use Facebook to chat with friends they have the Messenger app ready for their smartphone.

As Facebook grew older in the market, many updates rolled out. Where in the beginning one could only share their thoughts on their Timeline, users can now also shop using the Marketplace portal. However, the recent website upgrade of Facebook.com came out with a new look. They call the old version as 'Classic Facebook' and the updated version as the 'New Facebook'. It is reported that there are some features in the old version that are not available in the new version. To ease the transition and provide a workaround for users wanting to use the older features, you can still change Facebook back to Classic. If you are wondering how to switch back to Classic Facebook, here is all you need to know about.

How to Switch back to Classic Facebook from New Facebook

First, click on the small white down triangle at the top right of the blue bar at the top.

Then choose 'Switch to Classic Facebook' option to switch to old Facebook.

Now, you will be asked to give feedback. If you want to give feedback then you can and press 'Submit' or you can just 'Skip' the process

The Classic Facebook will appear on your window.

How to Switch from Classic Facebook to New Facebook

Click on the small dark blue triangle at the top right at the end from where you can read your name beside the Notifications option

Then click on the 'Switch to New Facebook' option.

This will change your Classic Facebook to New Facebook.

