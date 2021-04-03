How To Upload Songs On Spotify? Go Through This Easy And Comprehensive Spotify Guide

Spotify provides digital copyright-restricted licenced music and podcasts from record labels and media organisations, including more than 70 million tracks. Basic features are free with commercials and restricted control as a freemium service, while additional features, such as offline listening and commercial-free listening, are available for a fee. Users can create, edit, and share playlists and search for music by artist, song, or genre. Continue reading to know how to upload music to spotify.

How to Upload Songs on Spotify?

Spotify does not provide an “upload” option to the common user. But it is possible to play the local files that reside on your phone. For all the users who are having troubles seeing and streaming local files from your mobile device, just check to see if the points mentioned below is what you are following:

Log out and back in your Spotify account on each device.

Both your desktop and mobile devices are connected on the same network connection.

If you're on an iOS device, make sure you've gone to Settings > Local Files and switched on Local audio files. You'll also need to allow Spotify to find devices in the prompt that shows.

The file types of your local files are supported by Spotify.

In order to download local files to your mobile device, you'll need to have a Premium subscription.

There’s enough free space on the device’s memory

You have the latest version of the Spotify app installed

Your devices' firmware is up-to-date.

You can only download music and podcasts to a maximum of 5 separate devices for a maximum of 10,000 songs per device.

Now after you have gone through the above-mentioned points, it's time to upload music on Spotify. The method for uploading music to Spotify is extremely straightforward. To begin, click the small drop-down menu next to your username. Then go to Settings and scroll down to the "Local Files" section. You can choose "Add a Source" from here, which allows you to choose which directories on your computer contain audio files. I've chosen iTunes, Downloads, Music, and Local Music, all of which can be toggled on and off based on what I want to appear in my Spotify library. After you've added different folders to Spotify on the desktop, it's simply a matter of making playlists that you can save for offline listening. Toggle the "Downloaded Songs" toggle in your playlists section after finding and selecting the playlist you just created.



Image Source: Spotify