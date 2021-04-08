How To Watch IPL 2021 For Free? Here Are All The Methods To Watch IPL 2021 Free

IPL 2021 will feature eight teams, with the first match set to take place between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. It will begin on April 9 at 7:30 p.m. IST. According to the official IPL 2021 schedule, 11 doubleheaders will be played, with six teams playing three afternoon matches and two teams playing two afternoon matches. Continue reading to know how to watch IPL 2021 free.

Watch IPL for Free on Hotstar

All those who want to watch IPL for free can do so using the below methods:

Jio recharge packs

Airtel recharge packs

Vi recharge packs

JioFiber

Jio Postpaid Plus

Tata Sky

Flipkart SuperCoins

Except for Tata Sky, you'll be able to get a free Disney Plus Hotstar subscription bundled with these recharge packs mentioned above. With this subscription, you can watch IPL online on any device you want, including Android phones, iPhones, Windows laptops/PCs, and Mac computers. So this means that the users don't have to pay extra for the subscription charge to watch IPL on Hotstar.

The VIP plan of Disney+ Hotstar costs Rs 399 and includes live sports like the IPL, Hotstar Specials, Disney+ Shows/ movies/ Kids material (dubbed), and the most recent episodes of Indian TV shows. A Disney+ Hotstar Premium plan is also available, which costs Rs 299 per month or Rs 1,499 per year.

The BCCI has renewed its agreement with Disney+ Hotstar to broadcast the IPL 2021 live in India. To get Livestream access to the upcoming IPL season, select either Disney+ Hotstar VIP for Rs. 399 per year or Disney+ Hotstar Premium for Rs. 1,499 per year (Rs. 299 per month). To match the higher subscription pricing, the latter provides a list of extra benefits over the former. Users who pay with their credit cards will get a Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for Rs. 365.

YuppTV has secured digital media rights to the 2021 Indian Premier League in Australia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Japan, Bhutan, Maldives, Central Asia, Continental Europe, Central and South America, and Southeast Asia (except Malaysia, Singapore). Vivo IPL has returned to India after being relocated to the UAE in 2020 due to a nationwide lockdown. From April 9 to May 30, 2021, YuppTV will broadcast all of the action from the Vivo IPL 2021. Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kolkata are among the cities hosting the gathering.

Image Source: Vivo