ICICI Direct Website, App Back Up After Being Down Today; No Reason For Outage Given

A day after ICICI direct had claimed to solve the unprecedented network issues faced by the investors, several users have again started facing login issues.

A day after ICICI direct had claimed to solve the unprecedented network issues faced by the investors, several users have again started encountering login issues on Thursday morning at the platform. This came after ICICI direct website and application went down on Wednesday morning after users faced inconvenience during the peak trading hours. 

Also tweeting about the same, the company claimed that all the issues have been resolved and investors now can go live on ICICI direct website and mobile application. It also stated that all intraday products have been enabled for trading. However, to the investors' displeasure, they again started facing similar intermittent issues while accessing ICICI direct accounts on Thursday morning as well which prompted many to take to Twitter for lashing out at the online share trading platform. 

Following this, the company through a new tweet has greeted the investors apologizing for the inconvenience and further stated that the website and applications will be available from 8:45 AM on Thursday, and investors can log in and access their accounts accordingly. 

Investors raise complaints about ICICI direct website down

Meanwhile, several investors who have been facing consistent system issues for back-to-back two days have shared about the inconvenience caused to them on Twitter. They have also complained about the ICICI direct apps not working and just displaying Tuesday's data while they were trying to log in during the peak trading hours. It was during this while when the users try to log in on Wednesday morning were notified with a message stating, "Dear Customer, ICICIdirect.com will not be available till 11th Feb 2022 10.00 am. We regret the convenience caused. Customer Service, ICICIdirect.com."

Check a few of their tweets:

 

A leading retail broker in financial product distributor in the country, ICICI direct has over 50 lakh customers. It is an online share trading platform that offers a trading account for seamless and hassle-free electronic trading. Among its services and products at the platform, it provides equity, mutual funds, derivatives, futures and options currency, commodity, insurance, ETF, IPOs, loans, corporate fixed deposits, wealth management, NPS, corporate services, portfolio management, NRI services, global investment, tax services, and financial learning among others. 

Image: Shutterstock

