India Blocks 43 Mobile Apps Under Sec 69A Of Information Technology Act, Full List Here

In a significant development in tightening the noose against China, the Centre on Tuesday announced a ban of 43 more mobile apps. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) issued an order under section 69A of the Information Technology Act blocking access to 43 mobile apps, stating that the decision is taken based on the inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order. Moreover, this decision was based on the comprehensive reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre of MHA.

LIST OF MOBILE APPS BANNED:

AliSuppliers Mobile App Alibaba Workbench AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living Alipay Cashier Lalamove India - Delivery App Drive with Lalamove India Snack Video CamCard - Business Card Reader CamCard - BCR (Western) Soul- Follow the soul to find you Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles WeDate-Dating App Free dating app-Singol, start your date! Adore App TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online AsianDate: find Asian singles FlirtWish: chat with singles Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat Tubit: Live Streams WeWorkChina First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online Rela - Lesbian Social Network Cashier Wallet MangoTV MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP WeTV - TV version WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More WeTV Lite Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App Taobao Live DingTalk Identity V Isoland 2: Ashes of Time BoxStar (Early Access) Heroes Evolved Happy Fish Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！ Munchkin Match: magic home building Conquista Online II

Previous bans on Chinese Apps

Earlier on June 29, 2020, the Centre had blocked access to 59 Chinese apps including much-used apps -- Tik-Tok, Shareit, UC Browser among others which was termed as the first digital strike followed by banning 47 more Chinese apps which were said to be the light versions of the previously banned apps. This action against China was taken after the continued faceoff between the security forces of India and China in Ladakh that led to martyrdom of 20 Indian Army Jawans in Ladakh's Galwan valley. Thereafter, the Central Government on September 2 issued a second list banning 118 Chinese apps, which included the popular gaming app PUBG among others. While executing the earlier bans, the MEITY had said it received many complaints of these Chinese apps stealing and transmitting user data to servers located outside India. The Centre had then called it a matter of deep concern that required emergency measures.

Other proactive measures

Also, in proactive measures against China prior to the violent faceoff in Ladakh's Galwan valley, the Centre made its prior approval mandatory for foreign investments from countries that share a land border with India to curb "opportunistic takeovers" of domestic firms following the COVID-19 pandemic. This decision meant that Countries sharing border including China would require to face Government scrutiny and the FDI from these countries would be allowed only through the government route. Also, imports have been substantially reduced in a bid to promote indigenous companies and products under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

