Instagram Crashing? Learn How To Fix Instagram Crashing On Android

The Facebook-owned social media application, Instagram is amongst the leading social platforms available on the internet. The social media platform allows users to share selfies and multimedia via stories, direct messages, or through their feed. It has become an important medium for promoting one's creative work or business with its new incredible feature of creating a business account. Other users love to scroll through the daily happenings of their friends and followers in the application.

With many updates, Instagram now has IGTV (Instagram TV) where people can share longer videos of their creative work, opinions, and more. Apart from all this, the platform now has "Support for business" and the "Instagram Shops" to create a wider range for business and minimize the gap between social media and eCommerce, promising a new future for online retail business.

However, as the Instagram mobile app is becoming an essential software, many people keep reporting issues such as "Instagram not working," "Instagram keeps crashing on Android," and more. Nonetheless, it seems that some of the many users of Android smartphones keep reporting problems regarding the application. There can be two reasons why the Instagram app is not working properly; Internal glitches from the social media company or due to some storage or connectivity problems on your android smartphone. If there are no reports on the internet about Instagram crashing but your app keeps stopping, use the below-given steps for solving the issues on your end.

How to fix Instagram crashing on Android smartphone devices?

If you are having login issues like Instagram app not working on Android, Instagram keeps stopping and more, follow the steps below -

Fully close the Instagram app: Start by fully exiting Instagram (and all other apps or programs running in the background), then try opening the Instagram app again.

Start by fully exiting Instagram (and all other apps or programs running in the background), then try opening the Instagram app again. Perform a power cycle: Turn off your device (and the modem and router, if applicable). Wait a few minutes, then power back up.

Turn off your device (and the modem and router, if applicable). Wait a few minutes, then power back up. Check your connection: Run a speed test on your device and compare your results with our recommendations.

Run a speed test on your device and compare your results with our recommendations. Improve your connection: If the speeds fall short of our recommendations, there are steps you can take to help improve your connection.

If the speeds fall short of our recommendations, there are steps you can take to help improve your connection. Test other apps or programs on your device: If you notice similar issues, it may be due to poor connectivity. Contact your internet service provider for more information on how to improve your connection.

If you notice similar issues, it may be due to poor connectivity. Contact your internet service provider for more information on how to improve your connection. Check for the Instagram app new updates or system updates: To check for Instagram app updates, visit your device’s app store. To check for system updates, visit your device’s settings menu.

To check for Instagram app updates, visit your device’s app store. To check for system updates, visit your device’s settings menu. Clear cache and data: You can typically clear cache/data via your device’s settings menu. This step removes temporary files to help free up needed space.

You can typically clear cache/data via your device’s settings menu. This step removes temporary files to help free up needed space. Uninstall/reinstall the Instagram app: To fix issues like Instagram keeps crashing on Android and more, you can uninstall and reinstall the Instagram app to help alleviate any streaming issues.

