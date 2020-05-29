Instagram Crashing? Learn How To Fix Instagram Crashing On Android

Quick links:
The Facebook-owned social media application, Instagram is amongst the leading social platforms available on the internet. The social media platform allows users to share selfies and multimedia via stories, direct messages, or through their feed. It has become an important medium for promoting one's creative work or business with its new incredible feature of creating a business account. Other users love to scroll through the daily happenings of their friends and followers in the application.
With many updates, Instagram now has IGTV (Instagram TV) where people can share longer videos of their creative work, opinions, and more. Apart from all this, the platform now has "Support for business" and the "Instagram Shops" to create a wider range for business and minimize the gap between social media and eCommerce, promising a new future for online retail business.
However, as the Instagram mobile app is becoming an essential software, many people keep reporting issues such as "Instagram not working," "Instagram keeps crashing on Android," and more. Nonetheless, it seems that some of the many users of Android smartphones keep reporting problems regarding the application. There can be two reasons why the Instagram app is not working properly; Internal glitches from the social media company or due to some storage or connectivity problems on your android smartphone. If there are no reports on the internet about Instagram crashing but your app keeps stopping, use the below-given steps for solving the issues on your end.
