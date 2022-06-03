Instagram Extends Reels Duration To 90 Seconds, Announces Other Features

Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram has announced new features including a 90-second option for Instagram Reels. The company announced the rollout of its newest features with an aim to help increase the audience engagement of content creators on the app. The new features also include an option for creators to import their own audio files into Reels.

Instagram, with its new update, is extending the length of Reels up to 90 seconds from its previous mark of 60 seconds. According to the company, the length extension will give users more time to express themselves on Reels. "You will have more time to share more about yourself, film extra behind-the-scenes clips, dig deeper into the nuances of your content, or whatever else you want to do with that extra time," the company said in a blogpost.

Furthermore, Instagram will also let its users import their own audio directly within Instagram Reels. The option was not available earlier and content creators were made to post videos containing audio in itself or add music available in the Instagram library. "Use the import audio feature to add commentary or background noise from any video that is at least five seconds long on your camera roll," the company said in its post.

Another new feature announced by the company lets creators use polls from their audience regarding ‘what should happen’ in their next video. This will allow more engagement between the creators and the audience while letting the viewer have a say in the storyline themselves. The Meta-owned platform recently launched Templates, which allows users to easily create a reel using an already existing template cutting down on the editing part of making Reels. "We will continue to invest in building new ways for you to connect with your audience and entertain on Reels," the company further added in its blog post.

Instagram releases AMBER Alerts for missing children

Earlier this week, Instagram rolled out a new feature that will help people see and share notices about missing children in their area. Essentially, if a child goes missing and the law enforcement authority at a place issue an alert, it will reflect on the Instagram feed of users in the area. The alerts will appear with information about the missing child and a couple of images (if available). In a blog post published on June 1, 2022, Meta said that the AMBER Alerts will be made available in 25 countries at first. The list doesn’t include India.

Image: PIXABAY