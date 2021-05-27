Instagram Now Lets You Hide Likes; States It Gives People More Control Over App Experience

Following the success of the hide likes experiment that Instagram performed back in 2019, the social media platform has now turned it into a full-fledged feature. This time, Instagram will let users decide what works best for them, meaning that now it's up to the users to enable or disable like counts on theirs and others' posts. Instagram, on Wednesday, announced that the feature will also be updated on Facebook in the coming weeks via a blog post.

Instagram Hide Likes feature live

Earlier, Instagram had collected user feedback on the disabling Instagram likes feature and was surprised to see how positively it was received. The company has since then expressed its interest in elevating this experience and bringing more changes to the feature. However, the plan had to be cut short with the pandemic setting in as the platform then shifted its focus on spreading COVID-19 awareness via new features instead. Instagram in recent months got back to this project and has now taken it live on the platform.

While introducing the Instagram hide likes feature, the company wrote on its blog post, "We tested hiding like counts to see if it might depressurize people's experience on Instagram. What we heard from people and experts was that not seeing like counts was beneficial for some, and annoying to others, particularly because people use like counts to get a sense for what's trending or popular, so we're giving you the choice. Changing the way people view like counts is a big shift. We’ll continue working on new ways to give people more choice, so they feel good about the time they spend on our apps."

How to hide likes on Instagram?

Update your Instagram if you haven't already.

Once on Instagram, click on the three dots in the upper right corner above any of your posts.

The 'Hide Like Count' will now be added as an option in the menu. The setting can be enabled or disabled anytime.

To hide likes on others' posts, go to Settings

An all-new 'Posts' tab will be up in the section. Click to reveal the "Hide Like and View Counts" option. This setting can be enabled or disabled anytime. Once turned on, this feature will apply to all posts in your feed.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK