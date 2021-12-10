Instagram Playback 2021: How to view Instagram playback feature?

Meta owned Instagram is the latest application to launch its year-end review feature and it is showing up on the home page of the social media application as "View your 2021 Playback" along with a large 2021 card. The brand new feature PlayBack allows the app users to view the stories they have posted on Instagram this year. To showcase in the Playback, the social media platform will select 10 stories from a user's archive. Keep reading to know more about Instagram Playback 2021 and how to view the Instagram playback feature.

From social media platforms to content streaming platforms such as Netflix, YouTube to music streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music, the year in review feature has been in trend lately. Content streaming platforms such as YouTube have been displaying users' video watching preferences. Audio streaming platforms are showcasing a curated list of users' favourite music tracks and artists. Social media platforms are sharing users' memorable pictures and videos with them. Instagram's Playback is no different.

How to view Instagram Playback 2021?

Instagram Playback 2021 shall be available at the top of users' feed on the Instagram application. The application displays a message with "2021" at its top, designed in Instagram's theme colours. The feature reads "To help you look back on your special moments this year, we created a Playback from your 2021 stories. You can choose to add or remove stories before sharing." It means that users can view their 2021 Instagram playback, edit it by choosing stories and customize it if they wish to share it with other users. The Instagram Playback 2021 can be shared via stories only.

The Instagram Playback 2021 feature will help users share their memories with their friends and other social connections on the platform. Previously, Instagram's Top 9 photo grid feature allowed users to share their favourite posts from around the year. Presently, the feature is only limited to Stories. Nevertheless, the playback feature is available for a limited time and will disappear as the year ends. For more updates on the Instagram Playback feature and other tech news, stay tuned.