Instagram Reels: How To Fix The Instagram Reels Not Working After Update Issue?

Instagram's Reels feature, which allows users to create a short (approximately 15-30 second) video clip using the app's music library, audio, effects, and other creative resources to improve the video quality, is one of the app's newest features. Users will be able to post longer-lasting short videos in their profile feeds as a result of this latest feature. Many users have confirmed that their Instagram Reels are not functioning properly, despite the fact that it is the most challenging and feature-rich app. Continue reading to know how to fix this Instagram reels not showing issue.

Instagram Reels Not Working After Update

You could have forgotten to update Instagram if you can't find the Reels in your app. It's possible that the Reels option isn't working or showing because of an outdated version. To use the Reels, you must upgrade your app to the most recent edition. Then scroll down 4-5 times in the search section until you see the reels option.

If you've already updated your Instagram and the Reels aren't working or displaying, the issue isn't with your phone or Instagram edition. This may be happening because this feature isn't available in your area. However, you can still use the Reels feature. By default, you're using Instagram's standard edition; try the beta version.

There are many users who are using multiple Instagram accounts on the same app and this method could work for them. Even after updating & joining the Beta program if you cannot view the Instagram Reels feature, what you can do is sign out of your account and then sign in to it once again. A lot of times doing this actually fixes a bug.

Finally, you can reinstall the software and clear the cache at the same time. If a temporary cache and data accumulate over time, it can interfere with the app's ability to run properly. As a result, periodically deleting these data is recommended. There is no way to lose data by deleting the cache because the data is still associated with their servers. You will only get logged out and then you can log back in.

