Is CoinDCX Safe? Know Details About CoinDCX Go And CoinDCX Pro

The world is slowly adopting the new virtual currency market which is indeed growing at an unimaginable pace. However, as the cryptocurrency market keeps getting the boost it requires, many trading and exchange apps have emerged. With so many options, investors keep looking for safe investment apps. This is the reason why many people are wondering, "is CoinDCX safe in India?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Is CoinDCX safe in India?

The users have recently been trying to figure out if the CoinDCX is safe or not. According to several online broker comparison sites, CoinDCX apps have been certified as safe to use applications. This means that the money or any kind of investment done on this platform will not be a scam or get hacked easily. The India-based crypto trading and exchange organisation is co-founded by CEO Sumit Gupta. The organisation certainly has two applications like CoinDCX Go and CoinDCX Pro. CoinDCX Go is a cryptocurrency investment app with 500k downloads, whereas CoinDCX Pro is a Cryptocurrency Exchange app with 100k downloads. While using the application, users have to complete the KYC registration process as well.

CoinDCX Go app features:

Interactive user interface for new cryptocurrency investors

Simple bitcoin app to buy cryptocurrency in India

Easy and secure deposit and withdrawal of INR funds with zero fee

Intuitive cryptocurrency investment dashboard to track your investment portfolio

Quick cryptocurrency calculator to convert cryptocurrencies like BTC to INR and vice-versa

'Price Alerts' feature to track cryptocurrency charts and live rates

Secured and insured with BitGo

Investing in cryptocurrency with as minimum as ₹ 100

Smooth KYC process for investments above ₹ 10,000

CoinDCX Pro app features:

The intuitive crypto dashboard helps track your crypto portfolio

Access to industry-leading crypto trading products using a single secure crypto wallet

Seamless crypto to INR trading experience with the highest liquidity and lowest trading fees

Impenetrable security on user accounts and complete safety of funds insured by BitGo

Zero deposit and withdrawal fees on your crypto funds

Details about CoinDCX charges -

When choosing a crypto exchange, one of the most important concerns for new crypto investors is the fees charged for transactions by crypto exchanges. In this aspect, CoinDCX has lower fees. The exchange platform charges a 0.1 per cent takers fee and 0.1 per cent makers fee. Moreover, the CoinDCX app provides many other features such as DCXmargin, DCXfutures and DCXstake which are not available in most Indian apps. Furthermore, the main selling point for CoinDCX is the fact that it has more than 200 cryptos listed on the exchange, as they proclaim on their app.

DISCLAIMER: The information provided on this website is for educational and entertainment purposes. The information provided on this websites does not constitute investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. Republic World does not recommend purchasing any cryptocurrency. Crypto markets are highly volatile and crypto investments are risky. Readers should do their own research on cryptocurrencies and consult their financial adviser before making any crypto investments.

