Is CoinDCX Safe? Know Details About CoinDCX Go And CoinDCX Pro

The world is slowly adopting the new virtual currency market which is indeed growing at an unimaginable pace. However, as the cryptocurrency market keeps getting the boost it requires, many trading and exchange apps have emerged. With so many options, investors keep looking for safe investment apps. This is the reason why many people are wondering, "is CoinDCX safe in India?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
The users have recently been trying to figure out if the CoinDCX is safe or not. According to several online broker comparison sites, CoinDCX apps have been certified as safe to use applications. This means that the money or any kind of investment done on this platform will not be a scam or get hacked easily. The India-based crypto trading and exchange organisation is co-founded by CEO Sumit Gupta. The organisation certainly has two applications like CoinDCX Go and CoinDCX Pro. CoinDCX Go is a cryptocurrency investment app with 500k downloads, whereas CoinDCX Pro is a Cryptocurrency Exchange app with 100k downloads. While using the application, users have to complete the KYC registration process as well.
CoinDCX Pro app features:
When choosing a crypto exchange, one of the most important concerns for new crypto investors is the fees charged for transactions by crypto exchanges. In this aspect, CoinDCX has lower fees. The exchange platform charges a 0.1 per cent takers fee and 0.1 per cent makers fee. Moreover, the CoinDCX app provides many other features such as DCXmargin, DCXfutures and DCXstake which are not available in most Indian apps. Furthermore, the main selling point for CoinDCX is the fact that it has more than 200 cryptos listed on the exchange, as they proclaim on their app.