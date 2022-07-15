Is Instagram down? Thousands of users face Instagram outage on Friday

Meta-owned social media platform Instagram experienced a global outage in the early hours of Friday, July 15. Prominent global outage tracker Down Detector received about 22,000 outage reports at 02:10 AM IST. As per the tracker, about 93% of users who reported the outage were facing problems with the Instagram application, and the remaining were either not able to log in or had trouble with the website.

Thousands of Indian users faced Instagram outage

The Instagram outage was also experienced in India during the same time, where about 4,300 users reported the issue on Down Detector. Out of these, about 62% of users faced an issue with the app while 23% were not able to log in or were logged out and about 13% were facing server-related issues. However, both the global and Indian outage cases seemed to have gone down by 10:00 AM IST this morning. It looks like the service has been restored.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited)