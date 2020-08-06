GoGoanime Ban In India: Is The Popular Anime Website Banned In India? Find Out

Piracy of films and anime has been an issue which many popular production companies have been facing for a long time now. However, in a recent development in India, Disney Enterprises had made a plea to the Delhi High Court to ban such pirated domains. These domains were streaming high-quality animation illegally. Disney Enterprises approached the Delhi High Court with a list of domains that were pirating the company’s content illegally. The Delhi High Court recently acknowledged the plea and took a decisive step to solve the problem. Read on to find out, which anime sites are to be banned in India.

GoGoanime ban in India: Has the anime website been banned?

As the Delhi High Court has accepted Disney’s plea, GoGoanime being a part of the list submitted by Disney will also be banned. In its plea to the Delhi High Court, Disney Enterprises had submitted a list of 118 pirated domains, which were streaming animation illegally. Many sites on Disney’s list were pirating Disney's high-quality content. Some others had pirated and were streaming high-quality anime with updated databases. These websites also had the latest series and releases in Japan.

Which are the Anime Sites to be blocked in India?

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the hearing was conducted virtually. What was most interesting was that there wasn’t much opposition to the Delhi High Court’s decision. As a result of the plea’s acceptance, the blacklisted sites include-YourBitTorrent2 and Nyaa.si, along with anime websites such as Kissanime, Kisscartoon, Gogoanime, 9anime, Horriblesubs, and many others.

The Delhi High Court’s move comes after Japan announced a blanket ban on leech websites such as GoGoanime that pirate anime and impact the creative industry in the month of June. In its order, the Delhi High Court said, ”The plaintiffs are aggrieved by the fact that certain rogue websites are enabling the down-streaming of their creative work which includes films and other entertainment programs, albeit, without requisite licenses. The plaintiffs aver that they have the copyright in the content of their creative works."

GoGo Anime ban in India: What is the next step?

Naturally, now every Indian Internet Service Provider will have to add these domains to their filtering systems. During the plaintiffs hearing, that animation creators and distributors in the US, have copyrights to the content that have been pirated for years across the world including India. The court noted that the companies who produce these high-quality creative words have incurred heavy losses due to piracy.