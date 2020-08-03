'A Call To Spy' Trailer Reactions: The Radhika Apte Starrer Spy Flick Makes Fans Excited

The makers of the Radhika Apte starrer espionage drama A Call To Spy have finally unveiled its trailer. The riveting trailer narrates the tale of some courageous women who were recruited as spies by the administration of Winston Churchill to hinder the Nazi operations in France.

Radhika essays the role of one such spy Noor Inayat Khan. The trailer has managed to raise the excitement level of the netizens and they took to their social media to express the same.

Fans shower love to A Call To Spy trailer

One of the netizens stated that she is excited to watch A Call To Spy. She further wrote that she cannot wait to see actor Stana Katic's British accent in the film. Furthermore, the fan stated that she is excited to witness the leading ladies of the movie being badass and bring true stories to light in the process. Take a look at her tweet.

I’m so excited to watch this!! Can’t wait to see the whole film! can’t wait to see Stana with a British accent! can’t wait to see these ladies being badass and bringing true stories to light 💓 — Carley🦋 (@themultifandoms) August 2, 2020

Another fan wrote that the film is truly worthy of being released to the theatres even amidst the pandemic. She further added that she cannot wait to watch the film on the big screen. Take a look at her tweet.

Such a great event to release #ACallToSpy in theatres. It gives me something wonderful to look forward to seeing on the big screen — Terry (@tercay) August 2, 2020

The other fans also expressed their excitement for the same. It seems that the gritty and compelling subject and performances in A Call To Spy trailer have truly managed to pique the curiosity of the viewers. Take a look at some of the other tweets.

So excited to see it again. Audiences are going to love it! — Patricia Jacobs (@pitpatj) August 2, 2020

I can't wait to see it! So exciting! It looks awesome! — Anne (@nanou0111) August 2, 2020

Looking forward to seeing it on the big screen. ❤ — Fiona (#153) (@noni1263fk) August 2, 2020

The film also stars Stana Katic

Talking about the trailer, it promises to celebrate the unsung women who risked their lives in this challenging mission. Radhika who plays Noor in the movie can be seen acing the nuances of her character right through her performances as well as her physical attributes. The actor plays the role of a pacifist who is fighting in the war. For the unversed, Noor was a Brit born in Russia to Indian Muslim father, Inayat Khan, who was a descendant of Tipu Sultan and a teacher of Sufism, and an American mother, Pirani Ameena Begum.

The film also stars Stana Katic who essays the role of Vera Atkins and Sarah Megan Thomas who plays Virginia Hall. The film is directed by Lydia Deal Pilcher. It is slated to release on October 2, 2020.

